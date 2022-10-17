SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ursula Bowman has lived in Shreveport‘s District G for over 25 years, and now she’s running for city council. “District G, I have met with a lot of citizens there. They want the basic quality of life,” said Bowman. “They want their trash picked up, they want their city clean…they want to get answers why their water bill is high.”

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO