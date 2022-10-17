ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bham Now

Brookwood Medical Center’s Freestanding Emergency Department—what you need to know

DYK Brookwood Medical Center has a Freestanding Emergency Department (FED) in Greystone at the intersection of Highway 280 and 119, behind La-Z-Boy and The Fish Market? Not an urgent care center, this is a satellite emergency room that can handle heart attacks, strokes and more. We talked to Dr. Audry Slane and Kelsey Coleman, the Charge Nurse, to learn more about what they treat, why they love their jobs and what has kept them committed through the pandemic.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Helena police respond after potential school threat made on social media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are On Your Side with a follow up on a possible threat to Helena High School in a social media post. The student was charged in the case. As a result of open communication between the Shelby County Board of Education and the Helena Police Department, the situation was handled quickly.
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to host cancer awareness event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hosting an outdoor event for breast cancer awareness tonight. Administrators say all people affected by breast cancer in anyway are invited to the “Light up for Cancer” event at 7p.m., whether they’re a veteran or not to remember and honor loved ones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Student arrested after being found with gun on Huffman High School campus, officials say

A Huffman High School student was arrested after being found with a gun on campus Wednesday, according to Birmingham City Schools. “As a result of our safety and security protocols at Huffman High School, a weapon was discovered today on campus,” the school system said in a note to parents, according to a BCS spokeswoman. “The student in possession of the gun was arrested and the matter will be handled according to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct.”
CBS 42

Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman arrested for capital murder denied youthful offender status

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old woman charged with capital murder after a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub has been denied youthful offender status by a Jefferson County judge. Kaylin Landon Sparks was arrested after 30-year-old Donnika Renee Sills was shot and killed at a nightclub in November 2021. Sparks...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 wounded in Tuscaloosa shooting; investigation underway

Police are on the scene of a double shooting in Tuscaloosa. Officers were called to University Downs apartments at 7:32 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Two victims - both males - were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
