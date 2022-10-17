ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

City of Racine announces new violence prevention manager

The city of Racine announced on Wednesday that they hired a new violence prevention manager to try to tackle the city’s violent crime issues. Racine’s mayor, Cory Mason, said crime is on the rise. “We’re seeing it across the country, but particularly here in Racine, we’re seeing an increase in gun violence,” Mason said. According to data presented by city council last week, fr0m Jan 1 to Sept 30, Racine County 911 fielded 841 calls for shots fired, nearly 200 more than what was recorded for the same time period last year.”We looked around to see some of the best practices in other communities, Milwaukee amongst them, that has a violence prevention coordinator in plan,” Mason said.Mason said a panel consisting of Racine’s police chief, the public health director, a national expert on violence prevention and the city administrator hired John Tate II to be the city’s first violence prevention manager.To take the position, he first withdrew his acceptance as the city of Madison independent police monitor and step down as Racine City Council president. “We were competing to keep him here against Madison,” Mason said. Tate is Wisconsin’s former Parole Commission Chairman, who resigned amid controversy last summer. WISN 12 News reported on Tate’s resignation in June. He came under fire after granting parole to convicted killer, Douglas Balcewicz. Gov. Tony Evers asked Tate to resign. WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys asked Mason if Tate’s resignation concerned him. “It doesn’t at all. He’s got enormous confidence, and again we had an independent panel review the applicants, he was far and away the best applicant,” Mason said. Tate posted a statement to Facebook. It reads, in part, “As Alder, I have called for comprehensive responses to all of the challenges we have faced, which require both proactive and preventative efforts as well as reactive and mitigating efforts. Our response to the rising violence should be no different .”
Cuts to essential services in Milwaukee County & city 2023 budget proposals

The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County both recently released their budget proposals for 2023. The fiscal forecast is bleak, although both budgets included cuts to essential services, more painful cuts are looming on the horizon as emergency federal funds begin to dwindle. The Wisconsin Policy Forum recently reviewed the budget proposals for both the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.
MPD welcomes 55 new recruits in graduating class

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is expanding its force. They welcomed a new graduating class of recruits today, on Oct. 20. A graduation ceremony for the new recruits was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy today. City and law enforcement officials spoke at the ceremony, congratulating the...
Find a Wisconsin winter coat drive near you

WISCONSIN — As temperatures continue to drop around the state many Wisconsinites are grabbing their winter gear out of their closets. But not everyone has a coat to grab. There are organizations around the state organizing coat drives for those in need. Here’s how to donate and where to get warm clothing if you need it.
Giannis and Mariah Host Diaper Drive with Milwaukee Diaper Mission (2022)

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission announced this week that they are once again partners with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger for The BIG Give Back, a diaper and fund drive that will help power Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Over the next two weeks, they’ll be working to reach their highest fundraising goal...
TMJ4 and Reckless Driving

For the next year TMJ4 is partnering with the Sherman Park Reckless Driving Committee and members of the Coalition for Safe Driving MKE to address the reckless driving problem in Milwaukee. Their goal is to get safer drivers out on the roads. In addition they will also be working with several other interested groups including: Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Works, the Mayor’s office, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Bike Fed, Safe and Sound, Inc, MPS Drive, Running Rebels, Northcott Neighborhood House, the WCS Center for Driver’s License Recovery and Community Insurance Information.
Group pushes to replace Milwaukee freeway with boulevard

MILWAUKEE — A community group representing a variety of Milwaukee stakeholders is pushing to tear down and replace the elevated section of Interstate 794 in downtown Milwaukee with a ground-level boulevard. "The goal of our project is just to get the city of Milwaukee to study a boulevard," said...
CBS 58 Hometowns: Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Frankie Jupiter and crew are in the Village of Menomonee Falls in Waukesha County on Thursday, Oct. 20 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Village President David Glasgow to get a preview of what to...
The proposed future of I-794

A Wisconsin Non-Profit is leading the conversation about the future of a big piece of freeway in Downtown Milwaukee hoping State transportation officials will consider tearing it down. Rethink I-794 is a project of 1000 Friends of Wisconsin. They’d like the DOT to consider building a surface street connection between...
