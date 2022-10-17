Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Racine announces new violence prevention manager
The city of Racine announced on Wednesday that they hired a new violence prevention manager to try to tackle the city’s violent crime issues. Racine’s mayor, Cory Mason, said crime is on the rise. “We’re seeing it across the country, but particularly here in Racine, we’re seeing an increase in gun violence,” Mason said. According to data presented by city council last week, fr0m Jan 1 to Sept 30, Racine County 911 fielded 841 calls for shots fired, nearly 200 more than what was recorded for the same time period last year.”We looked around to see some of the best practices in other communities, Milwaukee amongst them, that has a violence prevention coordinator in plan,” Mason said.Mason said a panel consisting of Racine’s police chief, the public health director, a national expert on violence prevention and the city administrator hired John Tate II to be the city’s first violence prevention manager.To take the position, he first withdrew his acceptance as the city of Madison independent police monitor and step down as Racine City Council president. “We were competing to keep him here against Madison,” Mason said. Tate is Wisconsin’s former Parole Commission Chairman, who resigned amid controversy last summer. WISN 12 News reported on Tate’s resignation in June. He came under fire after granting parole to convicted killer, Douglas Balcewicz. Gov. Tony Evers asked Tate to resign. WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys asked Mason if Tate’s resignation concerned him. “It doesn’t at all. He’s got enormous confidence, and again we had an independent panel review the applicants, he was far and away the best applicant,” Mason said. Tate posted a statement to Facebook. It reads, in part, “As Alder, I have called for comprehensive responses to all of the challenges we have faced, which require both proactive and preventative efforts as well as reactive and mitigating efforts. Our response to the rising violence should be no different .”
wuwm.com
Cuts to essential services in Milwaukee County & city 2023 budget proposals
The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County both recently released their budget proposals for 2023. The fiscal forecast is bleak, although both budgets included cuts to essential services, more painful cuts are looming on the horizon as emergency federal funds begin to dwindle. The Wisconsin Policy Forum recently reviewed the budget proposals for both the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.
CBS 58
More than a dozen Wisconsin schools targeted by swatting calls, but no real shootings
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Oct. 20, thousands of Wisconsin students at more than a dozen schools went into lockdown when they were targeted by hoax calls that claimed an active shooter was in the schools. There were no real shootings. Now local police departments throughout the state are...
Reckless driving in Milwaukee: Leaders announce mitigation projects
Curb extensions and "refuge islands" shorten the distance for pedestrians to cross the street, while making it more difficult for drivers to pass on the right.
CBS 58
MPD welcomes 55 new recruits in graduating class
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is expanding its force. They welcomed a new graduating class of recruits today, on Oct. 20. A graduation ceremony for the new recruits was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy today. City and law enforcement officials spoke at the ceremony, congratulating the...
spectrumnews1.com
Find a Wisconsin winter coat drive near you
WISCONSIN — As temperatures continue to drop around the state many Wisconsinites are grabbing their winter gear out of their closets. But not everyone has a coat to grab. There are organizations around the state organizing coat drives for those in need. Here’s how to donate and where to get warm clothing if you need it.
CBS 58
Multiple alleged 'swatting calls' of false active shooters made across southeastern Wisconsin school districts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least seven schools and local law enforcement departments across southeastern Wisconsin have reported alleged "swatting calls" of active shooters that have been proven to be false alarms. Affected schools included Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee High School, Franklin High School, South High...
mkewithkids.com
Giannis and Mariah Host Diaper Drive with Milwaukee Diaper Mission (2022)
The Milwaukee Diaper Mission announced this week that they are once again partners with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger for The BIG Give Back, a diaper and fund drive that will help power Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Over the next two weeks, they’ll be working to reach their highest fundraising goal...
CBS 58
Police outraged after multiple 'active shooter' alerts turn out to be a hoax across Wisconsin schools
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are outraged after at least 13 schools reported an alleged "swat call" of a possible active shooter situation early Thursday morning, Oct. 20. State and local police have confirmed it was all a hoax. Kenosha police told CBS 58 they are upset that a terrorist...
communityjournal.net
TMJ4 and Reckless Driving
For the next year TMJ4 is partnering with the Sherman Park Reckless Driving Committee and members of the Coalition for Safe Driving MKE to address the reckless driving problem in Milwaukee. Their goal is to get safer drivers out on the roads. In addition they will also be working with several other interested groups including: Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Works, the Mayor’s office, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Bike Fed, Safe and Sound, Inc, MPS Drive, Running Rebels, Northcott Neighborhood House, the WCS Center for Driver’s License Recovery and Community Insurance Information.
Proposal would reshape face of downtown Milwaukee, renderings show
Imagine if the Interstate 794 bridges no longer existed in Milwaukee. How would we utilize that space to benefit everyone who enjoys the city?
WISN
Group pushes to replace Milwaukee freeway with boulevard
MILWAUKEE — A community group representing a variety of Milwaukee stakeholders is pushing to tear down and replace the elevated section of Interstate 794 in downtown Milwaukee with a ground-level boulevard. "The goal of our project is just to get the city of Milwaukee to study a boulevard," said...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine students among more than 10 million to sign pledge against gun violence
RACINE — Sylvia Bennett-Stone lost a daughter to gun violence in 2004. In the wake of that tragedy, she wanted to be involved in efforts to increase community safety. To start, she participated in a Student Pledge Against Gun Violence event, a national program that has grown since then.
CBS 58
Former abortion facility in Milwaukee permanently closes, doctor to open clinic in Illinois
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Clinics that once offered abortion services in Wisconsin are still finding ways to provide care, as clinics in Illinois are seeing more Wisconsin patients. CBS 58 learned Milwaukee's only independent abortion provider has officially shut its doors. Affiliated Medical Services provided abortions to patients in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Frankie Jupiter and crew are in the Village of Menomonee Falls in Waukesha County on Thursday, Oct. 20 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Village President David Glasgow to get a preview of what to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Republican Tim Michels says he’s open to breaking up Milwaukee Public Schools if elected
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Tuesday that he’d consider breaking up the Milwaukee Public Schools system if elected and would not increase funding to the district unless it makes major changes. His comments represent another one of many issues where he’s at odds with Democratic Gov. Tony...
CBS 58
Over 60 Milwaukee employers participating in drive-thru job fairs on Wednesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Districts in Milwaukee that were particularly hit hard by COVID-19 will be holding job fairs on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Drive-thru job fairs will focus on neighborhoods within the 1st, 2nd, 5th, 9th and 14th Aldermanic districts. All attendees will receive a no-contact bag with information on...
wtmj.com
The proposed future of I-794
A Wisconsin Non-Profit is leading the conversation about the future of a big piece of freeway in Downtown Milwaukee hoping State transportation officials will consider tearing it down. Rethink I-794 is a project of 1000 Friends of Wisconsin. They’d like the DOT to consider building a surface street connection between...
CBS 58
12-year-old third young gun violence victim this month, Milwaukee leaders react
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 12-year-old boy is the latest young gun violence victim this month and both Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Chief Jeffrey Norman said they are frustrated at this alarming trend. “This is something unacceptable in our community, we should all find it unacceptable. We should not get...
CBS 58
Thousands of Racine-area students gather to pledge against gun violence
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Today, on Oct. 19, more than 8,500 students at 10 Racine-area schools took a pledge against gun violence. In fact, more than 67,000 students across the country were expected to take the pledge this year. A guest speaker from Voices of Black Mothers United was...
