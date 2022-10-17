The city of Racine announced on Wednesday that they hired a new violence prevention manager to try to tackle the city’s violent crime issues. Racine’s mayor, Cory Mason, said crime is on the rise. “We’re seeing it across the country, but particularly here in Racine, we’re seeing an increase in gun violence,” Mason said. According to data presented by city council last week, fr0m Jan 1 to Sept 30, Racine County 911 fielded 841 calls for shots fired, nearly 200 more than what was recorded for the same time period last year.”We looked around to see some of the best practices in other communities, Milwaukee amongst them, that has a violence prevention coordinator in plan,” Mason said.Mason said a panel consisting of Racine’s police chief, the public health director, a national expert on violence prevention and the city administrator hired John Tate II to be the city’s first violence prevention manager.To take the position, he first withdrew his acceptance as the city of Madison independent police monitor and step down as Racine City Council president. “We were competing to keep him here against Madison,” Mason said. Tate is Wisconsin’s former Parole Commission Chairman, who resigned amid controversy last summer. WISN 12 News reported on Tate’s resignation in June. He came under fire after granting parole to convicted killer, Douglas Balcewicz. Gov. Tony Evers asked Tate to resign. WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys asked Mason if Tate’s resignation concerned him. “It doesn’t at all. He’s got enormous confidence, and again we had an independent panel review the applicants, he was far and away the best applicant,” Mason said. Tate posted a statement to Facebook. It reads, in part, “As Alder, I have called for comprehensive responses to all of the challenges we have faced, which require both proactive and preventative efforts as well as reactive and mitigating efforts. Our response to the rising violence should be no different .”

