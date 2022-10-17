Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
utrockets.com
Dequan Finn Voted Ironman of the Kent State Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn was voted "Ironman of the Game" for his performance in last Saturday's win over Kent State. Finn completed 16-of-22 passes for 263 yards and a career-high six TDs to four different receivers in Toledo's 52-31 win over Kent State on Saturday. Finn's heroics helped Toledo rally from a 21-0 deficit. Finn tied the school record for touchdown passes which is shared by Bruce Gradkowski and Logan Woodside. His six passing touchdowns are tied for the most by an FBS quarterback this season.
utrockets.com
Toledo Welcomes Northern Illinois to Savage Arena this Weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (13-7, 6-3 MAC) hosts Northern Illinois (13-6, 6-3 MAC) this weekend for two critical Mid-American Conference matches. Friday's contest is set to start at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday's match will begin at 4:00 p.m., with both matches being streamed live on ESPN3.
utrockets.com
Rockets Defeated by Bobcats, 4-1
TOLEDO, Ohio – Senior Madison Medalle scored the tying goal for the Toledo women's soccer team in the second half, but three second-half goals by Ohio proved too much to overcome in a 4-1 setback to the Bobcats at Paul Hotmer Field. Ohio led 1-0 until senior Morgan Otteson...
utrockets.com
Toledo Records Six Wins on Opening Day of ITA Midwest Regionals
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Toledo men's tennis team posted six victories in qualifying matches at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Midwest Regional Championships on Thursday at the University of Illinois. The Rockets combined for a 6-2 record, including undefeated records by junior Adam Kovac, senior Luis Kleinschnitz and senior Krzysztof Wetoszka.
utrockets.com
Toledo and Ball State Meet in MAC West Showdown Wednesday Night
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (13-6, 6-2 MAC) hosts Ball State (14-6, 6-2 MAC) on Wednesday night in a battle of the top two teams in the MAC West Division. Wednesday's match will start at 6:00 p.m. in Savage Arena and be streamed live on ESPN+.
utrockets.com
Toledo Falls to Ball State in Four Sets
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team (13-7, 6-3 MAC) dropped its MAC West battle with Ball State (15-6, 7-2 MAC) on Wednesday, falling to the Cardinals in four sets. The Rockets and Cardinals entered the night locked in a tie atop the MAC West Division. Toledo trailed...
utrockets.com
Toledo to Host Hillsdale in Exhibition Game on Saturday at 11:00 AM
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball team will play the first of two exhibition games this month when it hosts Hillsdale College in Savage Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22. Tip-off time is set for 11:00 a.m. Admission is free and parking will be available in Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 from 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
utrockets.com
Toledo Heads to ITA Midwest Regional Championships
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team will be back in action this weekend at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I Midwest Regional Championships in Champaign, Ill. on Oct. 20-24. "Development, in all forms, is the fabric of our program," head coachAl Wermer said. "I'd love to have lots of guys playing deep in the tournament, and I wouldn't be shocked. But we need to stay on the process of improving, and this provides a great platform for that."
utrockets.com
Quinesha Lockett Named to Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Preseason Watch List
TOLEDO, Ohio – Senior guard Quinesha Lockett has been named to the preseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoop Stats. Lockett was one of 25 players to make the list and one of four MAC players to be selected.
utrockets.com
Toledo Rockets Up to No.16 in National Rankings
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country made the largest jump in the national rankings this week after its performance at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational last weekend. The Rocketswent from receiving votes to the No. 16 spot, the second-highest ranking in program history, in the USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll that was announced on Tuesday.
utrockets.com
Toledo Finishes Fourth at Chippewa Invitational
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Senior Amelia Lee and junior Cheryl Hong each tied for 10th place to lead the Toledo women's golf team to a fourth-place finish at the Chippewa Invitational on Tuesday. The tournament was played in blustery, rainy and chilly conditions at the par-72, 5,897-yard Birmingham Country Club. Lee...
Buffalo’s Hertel Ave Gets a New Name [Photos]
A major street in the City of Buffalo just got a new name, and people are loving it. It's not every day a major, well-known road in a city gets a new name. Often, when they do, it's for historical or cultural reasons. That makes sense, too. Cities do and should celebrate their icons and significant people. After all, in Buffalo McKinley Parkway isn't a random name. It's named after President McKinley.
Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween
In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
Server At Famous Wing Spot Scolds Tourists For Doing This
You need to follow specific rules when you’re in Buffalo, New York. It doesn’t matter if you live here or are just passing through - Buffalonians have hard and steadfast ideas of how things should be, and they don’t apologize for that. A group of tourists allegedly...
5 Things Buffalo Needs In the Next 10 Years
Buffalo is a city on the rise with lots of exciting new projects coming. Adding these 5 things would make it even better. At long last, the Buffalo waterfront is getting invested in. New condos, businesses, an amphitheater, and more are on the way. This is on top of the progress made by the Pegulas when they transformed much of that area when they bought the Buffalo Sabres.
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Hot Light: Could Buffalo Be Getting A Krispy Kreme Soon?
If you're a fan of Krispy Kreme Donuts, there is some potentially good news for you. Buffalo could soon have access to Krispy Kreme again. It's been around 14 years since Buffalo had a Krispy Kreme of its own. The Krispy Kreme location at 1250 Niagara Falls Blvd. shut its doors on August 13, 2022. That location, franchised by Chris D'Angelo of Dynamic Doughnuts, had been open for six years. The only remaining location at the time, also run by Dynamic Doughnuts, shut the doors of its store at 2021 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga in 2008.
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
Man fights to stay in Buffalo home that was never his
Army veteran James Moye has welcomed friends to the place he's called home on Leroy Avenue for more than 25 years.
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code
Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
Comments / 0