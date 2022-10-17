ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Higher state tax will drive up Indiana gas prices in November

The 15 cents per gallon increase in the statewide average price of gasoline over the past month means Hoosiers will pay slightly more in state taxes on their gasoline purchases in November. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Wednesday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1...
INDIANA STATE
Signature collection begins to repeal California oil well setback law

(The Center Square) – Oil producers announced Thursday they have launched the signature gathering process to stop a new oil well bill, a measure they call a “political war on California’s energy workers and producers.”. Independent oil producers and workers are spearheading an effort to place a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
State agrees to spend $20 million to settle false unemployment-fraud cases

(The Center Square) – Part of the many woes plaguing Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic may be resolved but may cost state taxpayers $20 million. The Michigan attorney general’s office announced Thursday the state has reached a tentative $20 million settlement...
MICHIGAN STATE
Illinois gubernatorial candidates asked about genera affirming care for minors

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP nominee Darren Bailey were asked about gender-affirming care for Illinois youth as the November election nears. WGN hosted the two major party candidates for governor for their second and final debate Tuesday. The pair discussed schools, crime and health care in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Georgia officials tout record number of jobs

(The Center Square) — Georgia labor officials touted a rosy economic picture as the number of jobs in the state continued to increase, though the number of employed Georgians declined. The number of jobs in the state increased to a new all-time high of more than 4.8 million. The...
GEORGIA STATE
What manufacturing workers make in Illinois

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Illinois using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
4 US Attorneys tapped to lead handling of Wisconsin election complaints

Four Assistant U.S. Attorneys have been tapped to take the lead on complaints involving voter fraud, intimidation and voting rights concerns ahead of the Nov. 8 election in Wisconsin, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The four officials will be in charge of their districts complaints on election day, taking...
WISCONSIN STATE
Meet the Candidates: Tom Shipley

(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we shift our focus to the race for the Iowa Senate's 19th district, which covers Adams, Cass, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties, plus all but the northeastern section of Union County. Today's report features the Republican incumbent, State Senator Tom Shipley.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Reynolds, Republicans hold fundraising advantage three weeks out from election

DES MOINES — Republicans hold a significant fundraising advantages in all but one race for statewide office with just weeks to go to the November election. Gov. Kim Reynolds outraised Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear almost 3-to-1 in the last three months, according to reports filed with the state’s Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.
IOWA STATE
Mid-Shore Pro Bono offers tenant counsel services

EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono recently received funding from two grants to help provide access to pro-bono legal services for tenants facing eviction. The program enhances Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s housing justice program, with funding awarded by the Maryland Legal Services Corporation and from Equal Justice Works, allowing significant expansion of legal assistance for tenants, including in-court access to representation.
MARYLAND STATE
2024 presidential prospect Nikki Haley headed back to Iowa

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, a 2024 presidential prospect, is headed back to Iowa next week to campaign on behalf of elected Republican women in the state. Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the U.N., will...
IOWA STATE
East Texas nonprofit hopes small loans, job training will ease the hardships of leaving prison

LUFKIN — Maurice Watts pulled up to a compact, red-brick building on a recent Thursday morning, dressed in black athletic clothes and a Houston Astros baseball cap. He had spent the previous 12 hours driving an 18-wheeler truck for Common Disposal, a saltwater transport company based in San Augustine, Watts’ hometown in rural East Texas. Watts held an envelope in his hand with $238. It was the first of six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, a Lufkin-based nonprofit organization that had lent him $1,350.
LUFKIN, TX
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

