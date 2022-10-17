Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Can Now Earn 18 Free Credit Hours at Shelton State
Students at Tuscaloosa City schools who are dually enrolled at Shelton State Community College will now be able to earn up to 18 hours of college credit free of charge, area leaders announced Tuesday. Money from mayor Walt Maddox's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan already allows dually-enrolled TCS students to receive...
Birmingham City School leaders encouraged with growing numbers of students showing up for Intersession
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School leaders say they are encouraged with the growing numbers of students showing up for Intersession. It’s the period in between the nine weeks of school. Instead of being off, students come to school for enrichment, or intensive instruction in the subjects where they need help.
Brookwood Medical Center’s Freestanding Emergency Department—what you need to know
DYK Brookwood Medical Center has a Freestanding Emergency Department (FED) in Greystone at the intersection of Highway 280 and 119, behind La-Z-Boy and The Fish Market? Not an urgent care center, this is a satellite emergency room that can handle heart attacks, strokes and more. We talked to Dr. Audry Slane and Kelsey Coleman, the Charge Nurse, to learn more about what they treat, why they love their jobs and what has kept them committed through the pandemic.
Helena police respond after potential school threat made on social media
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are On Your Side with a follow up on a possible threat to Helena High School in a social media post. The student was charged in the case. As a result of open communication between the Shelby County Board of Education and the Helena Police Department, the situation was handled quickly.
Retired Jefferson County deputy talks dangers of law enforcement profession
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — For law enforcement officers, the job is growing more and more dangerous. More than a dozen officers nationwide have been shot in the line of duty in the last week, including one in Central Alabama. Many law enforcement officers who have the option to retire...
Birmingham Public Works says new uniform trash bins will help free up more employees for other city projects
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in Birmingham, you could get your new uniform trash can this week, as public works crews update your trash bins and garbage pick up schedules. Crews are distributing 5,000 new trash bins to the East side of town this week. Then, they’ll put...
University of Alabama’s Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity Kicks Out Members After Investigation
A fraternity on the campus of the University of Alabama has kicked out some of its members after an investigation into their conduct, the Thread learned Tuesday. A spokesperson for the University confirmed the sanctions and said the University is conducting its own review of the matter, but declined to provide any specifics about the matter Tuesday.
Jefferson County proposing $50 million North Birmingham amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Commission presented a plan Tuesday to build a $50 million amphitheater two blocks north of Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham. The funding for the 9,000 seat venue would come from the Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, BJCC, Live Nation and the Convention and...
Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announces new technology program to reduce crime
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is launching a program to reduce crime by utilizing community members’ surveillance cameras. According to a press release, the Community Assisted Monitoring (CAM) Program will utilize new technology to reduce criminal activity, expedite investigations and keep communities safer. The cloud platform includes a public security camera […]
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
Drug task force team in West Alabama cracking down on drug trafficking
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT) — West Alabama has a special team of law enforcement agents dedicated to stopping the flow of drugs and apprehending drug dealers. The agents work for the 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task force based in Demopolis. Agent JR Rivas is one of the task force agents who says his team is still […]
Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Beren Melouk
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Beren...
Student arrested after being found with gun on Huffman High School campus, officials say
A Huffman High School student was arrested after being found with a gun on campus Wednesday, according to Birmingham City Schools. “As a result of our safety and security protocols at Huffman High School, a weapon was discovered today on campus,” the school system said in a note to parents, according to a BCS spokeswoman. “The student in possession of the gun was arrested and the matter will be handled according to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct.”
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tenessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
Woman arrested for capital murder denied youthful offender status
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old woman charged with capital murder after a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub has been denied youthful offender status by a Jefferson County judge. Kaylin Landon Sparks was arrested after 30-year-old Donnika Renee Sills was shot and killed at a nightclub in November 2021. Sparks...
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back
Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
Birmingham begins delivery of 100,000 trash cans with anti-theft chips
Birmingham’s effort to modernize garbage pickup has begun, with the delivery of the first 20,000 new garbage cans being delivered to residents starting this month. The city’s Department of Public Works has begun the first phase of delivery to residents, which will take place over the next four weeks, said city spokesman Rick Journey. The delivery of 100,000 garbage carts, all standardized 96-gallon containers, will be completed in 2023.
