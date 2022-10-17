Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Hampton’s Perkins Is First HBCU Football Player to Come Out as Gay
Hampton defensive back Byron Perkins made history Wednesday by becoming the first football player at an HBCU to come out as gay. Perkins, a redshirt junior from Chicago, made the announcement on his Instagram account story, saying that it was time to “stop running away.”
Henry County Daily Herald
Piedmont Atlanta Hospital named Large Hospital of the Year by Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals
ATLANTA — Piedmont Atlanta Hospital earned the Large Hospital of the Year designation from the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals for its combination of clinical excellence, patient-centered care and service to the community. “It is an honor to be selected Hospital of the Year,” said Patrick M. Battey, M.D.,...
Henry County Daily Herald
TikTokers Explain the Surprise Pregnancy Sonogram Video That Went Viral This Week
TikTokers sure got a shock this week when one video showing students learning how to perform sonograms went viral. Atlanta is the second stop on the U.S. tour for this immersive, behind-the-scenes experience which will be held at 200 Peachtree in Downtown Atlanta. Click for more.PHOTOS: Harry Potter: The Exhibition set to open in Atlanta.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge Police Department launches platform to track crime
STOCKBRIDGE — A local police department in Henry County is looking to connect its citizens with an online platform that tracks crime happening within its service area. The Stockbridge Police Department announced the launch of its Citizen Connect platform early in October and will hold a live virtual tour for Stockbridge residents during the City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County commissioners continue negotiations for local option sales tax
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners heard concerns from city leaders regarding the county’s proposal to reduce the cities’ collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation from 34% to 23%. Commissioners agreed to reach a decision on the sales tax distribution at their next meeting. City...
Henry County Daily Herald
Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners postpones possible building purchase in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has opted to delay discussions surrounding the purchase of a $2 million building in downtown McDonough. The board voted not to allow the purchase of the three-story former BB&T bank building that sits on 1.67 acres at the corner of John Frank Ward Boulevard and Zach Hinton Parkway. The $2 million price tag includes the adjacent parking lot.
Comments / 0