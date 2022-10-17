ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Takes Side In Dan Snyder Controversy

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has been one of the most controversial figures in NFL circles for some time now, but Jerry Jones reportedly still stands firmly behind his NFC East rival. In a conversation on Tuesday's "NFL Now," Ian Rapoport explained the status of the situation surrounding Snyder's ownership....
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'

With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet

Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
The Spun

NFL World Debating Monday Night Football Halftime Decision

Late Monday night, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk took to Twitter with a controversial take. He doesn't think ESPN's Monday Night Football should be showing football highlights during halftime. He didn't offer an alternative, but called the decision "baffling." "When I was a kid, Monday Night Football halftime was...
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns Owner Comments On Latest Dan Snyder News

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shared his take on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted, “#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was not aware Jim Irsay would make his Dan Snyder comments and that he’s waiting on Mary Jo White’s investigation before making determinations. ‘It’s premature for anybody to make any comments,’ he said. ‘We need to follow the process.'”
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS News

Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season

CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
CHICAGO, IL

