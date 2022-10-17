ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Son of legendary wrestler Kevin Nash dies at the age of 26

The son of legendary professional wrestler Kevin Nash has died at the age of 26. Nash and his wife, Tamara, announced that their son, Tristen, had died in a statement released on Thursday. The statement on behalf of the Nash family was posted on Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report

This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
