Lexington, KY

Scarlet Nation

Going in-depth with Mike White

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Georgia basketball coach Mike White met with the media on a couple of occasions during Wednesday’s SEC Media Days. Below, Part 1 is Coach White in the main media room with all the assembled reporters. Part 2 is White with UGA beat writers who attended.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA

