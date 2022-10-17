Read full article on original website
Going in-depth with Mike White
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Georgia basketball coach Mike White met with the media on a couple of occasions during Wednesday’s SEC Media Days. Below, Part 1 is Coach White in the main media room with all the assembled reporters. Part 2 is White with UGA beat writers who attended.
Bucks ready for season and home opener at Fiserv Forum
The early part of the season for the Bucks? It's all a chemistry lesson. No Khris Middleton. No Joe Ingles. And no Pat Connaughton. But they have to figure it out quickly.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
