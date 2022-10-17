Alabama football secondary needs a short memory heading into Mississippi State game

No position group on the Alabama football team is going to want to take advantage of the 24-hour rule this week as much as the secondary.

Win or lose, by a small or big margin, after 24 hours, the Crimson Tide moves onto the next game. That’s the rule, every week.

No one in that building is going to want to let the 52-49 loss to Tennessee linger, but the defensive backfield especially can’t afford to let what happened bleed into another game.

The Vols averaged 18.3 yards per completion and finished with 385 yards passing and five touchdowns. Alabama probably won’t face any offenses better than Tennessee’s during the regular season, but life isn’t about to get easy.

Mississippi State is up next, which means facing quarterback Will Rogers and the Air Raid offense. Rogers is third in the country with 2,324 passing yards.

The matchup provides a prime opportunity for the Crimson Tide to show the bad performance was a one-off, not a trend. No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) faces No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The passing touchdowns by the Vols were alarming. Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt scored all five, three of them explosive plays of 36, 60 and 78 yards.

Alabama had given up only three touchdown passes all year before the trip to Knoxville.

Coach Nick Saban pointed out Monday that Alabama had done well limiting explosive plays this season, and he’s right. Alabama’s secondary had allowed 166.3 passing yards per game before Tennessee, ranked No. 12 in the nation at the time.

Hyatt alone had 207 yards.

“We certainly don’t want to give (explosive plays) up,” Saban said. “They did a good job of taking those wide splits and creating some matchup things because of the wide splits.”

A good chunk of Tennessee’s success came from what the Vols did to create coverage mismatches. Finding ways to get Hyatt on a safety, such as DeMarcco Hellams, was one of those decisions. That’s not a matchup Alabama will win often.

He gave up five receptions on six targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus’ charting, and had an interception.

Hellams wasn’t the only defensive back who had trouble in coverage. Starting corner Terrion Arnold gave up five receptions on seven targets for 78 yards. Malachi Moore surrendered two receptions on two targets for 87 yards and one touchdown. Brian Branch gave up three receptions on five targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

“Guys have got to play with better focus, better leverage, got to be able to cover people better,” Saban said. “I mean, it’s as simple as that. They are our players. We think they’re good players. We think they’re capable. They need to play with good technique and good focus on the little things that help you make those plays.”

Alabama can’t change what happened in Knoxville, but the Crimson Tide has the ability to make sure it doesn’t happen again.