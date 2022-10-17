ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank

Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
Yardbarker

Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or

The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
SkySports

Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,463.
SkySports

Darwin Nunez: Why Liverpool's agent of chaos is on the right path at Anfield

"How would I know how to defend against him?", the conversation went amongst a clutch of former Premier League players in the aftermath of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City. "I don't think Darwin Nunez knows what he's going to do next, let alone anybody else." While the words, coated...
Daily Mail

'For me, it's Karim': Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane insists Benzema is 'the greatest striker in the HISTORY of French football' - ahead of Jean-Pierre Papin and Michel Platini - following his 2022 Ballon d'Or triumph

Zinedine Zidane has labelled Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema as the 'greatest striker in the history of French football'. The Real Madrid hitman, 34, claimed the illustrious 2022 Ballon d'Or award on Monday ahead of runner-up Sadio Mane and third-place finisher Kevin De Bruyne. Benzema netted 44 goals for the...
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Marco Asensio’s contract situation at Real Madrid

Real Madrid cruised to victory against Elche on Wednesday night, as the Karim Benzema put on an exhibition following his Ballon d’Or award on Monday night. Elche did manage to hang tight with Los Blancos for some time by virtue of three disallowed goals due to offside. With the introduction of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Marco Asensio, Real Madrid went on to seal a comfortable 3-0 win.
SkySports

Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss urges side to fight 'monster' Man Utd and says winter World Cup can't happen again

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Manchester United remain a "monster" in world football but is excited to see his team test themselves at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Italian has repeatedly talked up the spending power of Erik ten Hag's side during the opening months of the season, especially in reference to Spurs' own ability in the transfer market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy