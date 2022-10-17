Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
Kylian Mbappe Booed At Ballon d'Or Ceremony Despite Denying Reports He Wants To Leave PSG
Mbappe was given a villain's reception as he arrived at the Theatre du Chatelet.
fourfourtwo.com
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
Five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo comes 20th in Ballon d’Or rankings – the Man Utd star’s WORST EVER finish
CRISTIANO RONALDO has suffered his worst ever Ballon d'Or ranking. That's by finishing in 20th place at this year's prestigious ceremony. Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the top individual award, first winning it in 2008 with United. He scooped the prize a further four times at Real Madrid in...
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
Fans spot Barcelona star Gavi giving Karim Benzema ‘evil stare’ after Real Madrid rival is named Ballon d’Or winner
BARCELONA star Gavi gave Karim Benzema an evil stare as the Real Madrid striker collected his Ballon d'Or trophy. The Frenchman was named as the award winner after helping Real to LaLiga and Champions League success last season. And while the audience congratulated the Frenchman on his achievement, Gavi was...
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Watch: Wantaway PSG star Kylian Mbappe BOOED in Paris as he arrives at Ballon d'Or 2022 presentation
Kylian Mbappe faced a wall of boos at the Ballon d'Or 2022 awards following reports that he wants to leave PSG
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Pochettino, Trossard, Kante, Felix, Ronaldo, Osimhen, Leao, Neymar, Frank
Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or
The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,463.
SkySports
Darwin Nunez: Why Liverpool's agent of chaos is on the right path at Anfield
"How would I know how to defend against him?", the conversation went amongst a clutch of former Premier League players in the aftermath of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City. "I don't think Darwin Nunez knows what he's going to do next, let alone anybody else." While the words, coated...
'For me, it's Karim': Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane insists Benzema is 'the greatest striker in the HISTORY of French football' - ahead of Jean-Pierre Papin and Michel Platini - following his 2022 Ballon d'Or triumph
Zinedine Zidane has labelled Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema as the 'greatest striker in the history of French football'. The Real Madrid hitman, 34, claimed the illustrious 2022 Ballon d'Or award on Monday ahead of runner-up Sadio Mane and third-place finisher Kevin De Bruyne. Benzema netted 44 goals for the...
SkySports
Arsenal Women: The Gunners' Champions League meeting with Lyon will be a 'reality check', says Jonas Eidevall
Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal's upcoming Women's Champions League clash against eight-time champions Lyon will be a "reality check" for his side. Arsenal are currently unbeaten in this season's Women's Super League after three matches, having scored nine goals and not conceded any so far in the campaign. Beth Mead was...
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Marco Asensio’s contract situation at Real Madrid
Real Madrid cruised to victory against Elche on Wednesday night, as the Karim Benzema put on an exhibition following his Ballon d’Or award on Monday night. Elche did manage to hang tight with Los Blancos for some time by virtue of three disallowed goals due to offside. With the introduction of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Marco Asensio, Real Madrid went on to seal a comfortable 3-0 win.
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss urges side to fight 'monster' Man Utd and says winter World Cup can't happen again
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Manchester United remain a "monster" in world football but is excited to see his team test themselves at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Italian has repeatedly talked up the spending power of Erik ten Hag's side during the opening months of the season, especially in reference to Spurs' own ability in the transfer market.
Liverpool’s £85m star Darwin Nunez one of six Ballon d’Or nominees to get NO votes along with Manchester City rival
LIVERPOOL star Darwin Nunez did not receive a single vote for the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Karim Benzema claimed the top prize with former Red Sadio Mane second and Kevin De Bruyne third. Nunez made the shortlist, unlike Lionel Messi, but was one of six nominees not to receive a vote.
SkySports
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp charged with improper conduct by FA after red card against Manchester City
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association following his red card in Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield. Klopp has until Friday to respond to the charge of improper conduct. The Liverpool manager was sent off after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for...
