Elton John Houston Show At Minute Maid Park Canceled

By Marvin Moore
 3 days ago

According to a statement from the Astros organization and coverage by the Houston Chronicle , the November 4 Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour performance has been canceled due to the updated MLB Postseason schedule. If the Astros make it to the World Series, the concert could have been in contact with a game.

The statement reads in part:

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by this news,” the Astros’ website reads. “Tickets for the Minute Maid Park concert will be automatically refunded, or provided at point of purchase. Patrons should contact tickethelp@astros.com with questions pertaining to the cancellation refund. All refunds will be processed by November 18.”

According to the Chronicle's reporting, there are no plans to reschedule the show.

Photo: Elton John

