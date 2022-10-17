At 11 p.m., I made my boyfriend watch "Miss Americana," Taylor Swift's documentary, in preparation of her new album, "Midnights." At 11:59 p.m., I sprinted to my computer and logged on to Spotify, only to find it crashed, Swifties overloading the app. After three agonizing minutes of waiting, I was able to begin my listen with "Lavender Haze."I danced around my room for 44 minutes straight. At 12:45 a.m., I sat down to collect my thoughts and write this review. While Swift's singer-songwriter albums have been my favorite for a long time, "Evermore" being at the top of my list,...

22 MINUTES AGO