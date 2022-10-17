Read full article on original website
Crawford County Avalanche
Todd Nye
Todd Nye, 60, of Grayling passed away suddenly on the morning of October 13th, 2022, in Grayling, MI. Todd is proceeded in death by his father, Harvey Nye and numerous extended family. He is survived in life by his wife Dawn Nye. Children Roger (Lori) Alvarez, Dylan (Andrea) Nye, Katlyn...
Crawford County Avalanche
Michelson Memorial United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor
Anita Hahn comes to the community after serving in Midland and Traverse City. Michelson Memorial United Methodist Church has a new pastor, Anita Hahn, who started her tenure on October 1. Hahn said it’s been a positive experience so far coming to the community and moving into the new role....
Crawford County Avalanche
He will be missed
Nick Walton, formerly of Grayling, a 17-time AuSable Marathon finisher, passes away after competing in paddling event on Lake Michigan. Nick Walton – a longtime competitor in the canoe racing community – passed away on Saturday, October 8, at the age of 49 following complications from a paddling event on the Great Lakes.
Peek Inside One of Michael Moore’s Michigan Homes, Sold for $4.3M
For someone who speaks out against capitalism, Michael Moore certainly has enjoyed a taste of the good life here in Michigan. Take a look inside his former home on Torch Lake which recently sold for just over $4.3 million. This sprawling home sits on almost four acres of land right...
wfft.com
Northern Michigan hunters asked to look for 1977 plane crash
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Hunters going into the woods around Northern Michigan are asked to help search for a couple whose Cessna airplane disappeared 45 years ago. John and Jean Block took off from a Detroit airport on July 4, 1977, for a flight to the Lost Creek Sky Ranch off M-72 west of Mio in Oscoda County. However, the couple never arrived.
Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride
It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
Crawford County Avalanche
Sno-Trac Village looking to bring snowmobile museum to the area
Snowmobile repair center and campground facility located off of Lovells Road seeking donations, assistance, association members. Sno-Trac Village Snowmobile Center Camping & Cabins, located northeast of Grayling off of Lovells Road, is looking to bring a snowmobile museum to Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to serve as a “tourist attraction.”
Country Christmas In Traverse City Opening Again For Just 3 Days
It isn’t even Halloween yet, but this weekend there’s a good reason to start thinking about Christmas. Country Christmas, owned by a husband and wife, was open more than 35 years. They closed their doors a couple of years ago after the husband passed away. However, their children...
My North.com
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
WLUC
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Coast Guard, a crew from the USCG Air Station Traverse City “endured snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker in Lake Superior” on Oct. 14.
Hours-Long Standoff in Houghton Lake Heights Ends With One Man Arrested
An hours-long standoff in Roscommon County ended peacefully Wednesday night with one man now in jail. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Michigan State Police say he barricaded himself in his home in Houghton Lake Heights. Troopers say they had a warrant for the barricaded man after a string of crimes over the past week.
Traverse City Asylum Re-visited: Haunted, Crumbling…with Shops & Dining
Some things have changed in the old Traverse City Asylum...and some things haven't. 1883: Construction begins. Main structure is almost a quarter mile long. 1890s: Separate cottages were constructed out of population necessity. 1963: Original grand entrance demolished; new, boring flat one replaced it. When the asylum was built, psychiatric...
UpNorthLive.com
High winds take down trees, power lines across parts of northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wind gusts of more than 40 m.p.h. continue across northern Michigan, creating some power outages. As you travel Tuesday morning, be aware of tree limbs that may be scattered. In Antrim County traffic on M-88 and Beadle Road in Central Lake Township is closed due to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it
There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking a giant suspension bridge, the longest of its kind in the world. SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, officially opened on Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking...
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
Crawford County Avalanche
Election to feature voting for governor, secretary of state, attorney general
Crawford County voters can also help decide races for 1st District Representative in Congress, 36th District State Senator, and 105th District Representative in State Legislature. Local voters will have an opportunity to have their votes counted in a variety of state races during the November 8 general election. There are...
AOL Corp
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
Proposal to Change Traverse City Streets to Two-Ways is Passed by Commissioners
Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected. The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
