ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Crawford County Avalanche

Todd Nye

Todd Nye, 60, of Grayling passed away suddenly on the morning of October 13th, 2022, in Grayling, MI. Todd is proceeded in death by his father, Harvey Nye and numerous extended family. He is survived in life by his wife Dawn Nye. Children Roger (Lori) Alvarez, Dylan (Andrea) Nye, Katlyn...
GRAYLING, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Michelson Memorial United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

Anita Hahn comes to the community after serving in Midland and Traverse City. Michelson Memorial United Methodist Church has a new pastor, Anita Hahn, who started her tenure on October 1. Hahn said it’s been a positive experience so far coming to the community and moving into the new role....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

He will be missed

Nick Walton, formerly of Grayling, a 17-time AuSable Marathon finisher, passes away after competing in paddling event on Lake Michigan. Nick Walton – a longtime competitor in the canoe racing community – passed away on Saturday, October 8, at the age of 49 following complications from a paddling event on the Great Lakes.
GRAYLING, MI
wfft.com

Northern Michigan hunters asked to look for 1977 plane crash

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Hunters going into the woods around Northern Michigan are asked to help search for a couple whose Cessna airplane disappeared 45 years ago. John and Jean Block took off from a Detroit airport on July 4, 1977, for a flight to the Lost Creek Sky Ranch off M-72 west of Mio in Oscoda County. However, the couple never arrived.
MIO, MI
9&10 News

Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride

It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Sno-Trac Village looking to bring snowmobile museum to the area

Snowmobile repair center and campground facility located off of Lovells Road seeking donations, assistance, association members. Sno-Trac Village Snowmobile Center Camping & Cabins, located northeast of Grayling off of Lovells Road, is looking to bring a snowmobile museum to Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to serve as a “tourist attraction.”
GRAYLING, MI
My North.com

How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Coast Guard, a crew from the USCG Air Station Traverse City “endured snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker in Lake Superior” on Oct. 14.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Proposal to Change Traverse City Streets to Two-Ways is Passed by Commissioners

Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected. The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy