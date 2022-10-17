Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
If Someone Runs Back, We Shoot Them- Recent Audio Of Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Comrades Unable To Escape The War
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Putin orders martial law in occupied Ukrainian areas as Russia's grip weakens
MOSCOW and KYIV — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday — signaling his growing frustration over Ukrainian advances in territory Russia illegally annexed last month. Speaking to his Security Council by video feed, Putin said the martial law order...
Ukraine war – latest: Putin fires sniper rifle during Russian training base visit
Vladimir Putin was filmed firing a sniper rifle while on a visit to a training base for military reservists near Moscow.The Russian president visited the base in Ryazan, southeast of capital Moscow on Thursday, in an appearance aimed at countering images posted by Russians posted on social media showing poorly equipped troops.A video broadcast on state TV showed Mr Putin lying under a net in a field, wearing goggles and ear protection, shooting the weapon.Earlier, Ukraine claimed that Russia has lost 66,750 soldiers so far during the war.The Ukrainian army increased its tally of Russian losses by 100 from...
Ukrainians keep a wary eye on U.S. midterm elections, fearing a loss of support
KYIV, Ukraine — Sitting on a park bench by a tram stop in Kontraktova Square, Marta Makarova, a 21-year-old budding social media influencer, takes a break from talking with two friends about Instagram to talk instead about the war. Makarova explains how much of their safety depends on U.S. support.
A $2.5 million prize gives this humanitarian group more power to halt human suffering
Jan Egeland speaks in a calm manner than befits his four decades of humanitarian work, but he becomes increasingly animated when discussing the record number of people currently displaced because of humanitarian crises across the globe. This year alone, the group that he heads, the Norwegian Refugee Council, helped those...
Biden to release another 15M barrels from strategic reserve
President Biden will announce Wednesday that he is authorizing the release of another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The draw completes the U.S. plan announced earlier this year to release a total of 180 million barrels. Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that the additional 15 million...
Athlete Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without a hijab, returns to Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi's decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday...
3 reasons why China may become more assertive — and what that means for the U.S.
Xi Jinping is expected to break longstanding tradition in the coming days and secure a third term as China's president, putting the country on a new course that could increase tensions with the U.S. No other leader has had a third term since Mao Zedong, who founded the People's Republic...
Two new books challenge the sense of inevitable permanence of the Chinese party state
This week, China is treating the world to elaborate political theater mired in secrecy: the 20th Communist Party Congress. It's a gathering of more than 2,000 top party officials to choose the next iteration of leaders, including the next head of the Communist party. Despite occasional pretentions at democratic consensus, this party congress' objective is being carefully managed to signal the opposite: that the party's leader now, Xi Jinping, has absolute control over all levers of power as he continues into his third term in office.
Worry grows for a female Iranian athlete who climbed without a hijab
SEOUL, South Korea — An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
French cement giant Larfage pleads guilty in U.S. court to paying millions to ISIS
The French cement company Lafarge SA has pleaded guilty in federal court in New York to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State and the Nusra Front to allow the company's business operations in northern Syria to continue amid the country's devastating civil war. As part of its plea...
The U.K.'s Liz Truss hangs on by a thread, as party members call for her ouster
LONDON — After a bruising first six weeks in office, Britain's still very new Prime Minister Liz Truss is having to bat away repeated questions about her future at No. 10 Downing Street. After serving as a Cabinet minister for more than a decade under three predecessors, Truss took...
Biden administration plans to release 15 million barrels from U.S. oil reserves
President Biden is set to announce Wednesday that the U.S. plans to draw 15 million barrels of oil out of its strategic stockpiles in December. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tagged as:. Biden Says His Climate Plan Means Jobs. Some Union Members Are Skeptical. April 16, 2021.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns
The announcement Thursday comes just six weeks after Truss succeeded Boris Johnson, and amid fierce criticism from opponents and members of her own party. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
The Pentagon will pay for service members to travel for abortions
The Pentagon will pay for service members to travel for abortion care, a move that comes as many states have rolled back access to the procedure since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In a memo dated Thursday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed the department to adopt a suite...
Enrollment in Korean classes has shot up. Thank K-pop
From K-pop phenomena "Gangnam Style" and BTS to South Korea's success on screen with Parasite and Squid Game, interest in Korean popular culture has skyrocketed in the past decade. One way experts have seen this interest manifest is in the steep rise in enrollment in Korean language classes. U.S. college...
