According to their website, the Iowa State Fair has been an annual tradition since 1854. For the last nearly 21 of those years, Gary Slater has been at the helm of it all. The food vendors, the annual anticipation of the newest food-on-a-stick grouping, the rides, the marquee live entertainment, and even the crucial albeit possibly more boring stuff like the Presidential candidates stumping for themselves or local candidates. Did we mention the famous butter cow? It's all been part of the show Slater has been overseeing for the last 20 years, but this week he announced his retirement, according to the Des Moines Register.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO