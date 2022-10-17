ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

A Butter Shortage In Iowa?! Not Anymore With This Hack

Iowans and Americans are dealing with hard times right now. The worst shortage to ever happen on American soil is currently happening and experts say it won't get any butter, I mean... better. Ahead of the holiday season, butter prices are soaring through the roof, and finding it on the...
IOWA STATE
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Iowa

We've all dealt with a long drive or have at least driven while tired. Many of those who wish to see us get home safely mention that we can take a nap or rest our eyes if needed. Just how legal is it to rest those eyes?. Like most of...
IOWA STATE
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
Wisconsin’s Pumpkin Spice Obsession Is Top Tier In The Nation

There's enjoying pumpkin spice then there's being obsessed with pumpkin spice. The pumpkin spice obsession is real no matter which way you feel about the gourd. Personally, it's not my fave (don't @ me y'all) but it seems to have lasted through the 2016 Pinterest-obsessed, pumpkin-patching stereotype into the now Instagram captioned-obsessed #PSL influencer ~vibe~.
WISCONSIN STATE
You Need About $1 Million To Retire Comfortably In Iowa

At this point retiring anywhere isn't cheap. In fact, Iowa is the 17th cheapest state to retire in even with a price tag close to $1 million. At least you're not in Hawaii... sure they have a lot of beauty, but you'd need about $ 2 million to retire there comfortably.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Is About To Cut Way Back On Restaurant Inspections

There will be notably less inspections at Iowa eateries from now on. Starting November 9th, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that the state of Iowa will do onsite inspections of restaurants every five years instead of the current three years. It's important to note that there will still be inspections...
IOWA STATE
Iowa State Fair Seeks New Leader to Uphold Its Timeless Traditions

According to their website, the Iowa State Fair has been an annual tradition since 1854. For the last nearly 21 of those years, Gary Slater has been at the helm of it all. The food vendors, the annual anticipation of the newest food-on-a-stick grouping, the rides, the marquee live entertainment, and even the crucial albeit possibly more boring stuff like the Presidential candidates stumping for themselves or local candidates. Did we mention the famous butter cow? It's all been part of the show Slater has been overseeing for the last 20 years, but this week he announced his retirement, according to the Des Moines Register.
IOWA STATE
Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’

Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
Illinois’s Pumpkin Spice Obsession Is One Of The Realest In The Nation

It's the beloved season of PSL's and every grocery store item is having a pumpkin spice flavor and a study looked at which states love it most. Zippia looked at the top pumpkin spice-obsessed states in the U.S. Illinois ranks pretty darn high on that list. To figure out who is waist-deep in pumpkin spice, Zippia looked at Google Trends to see which states are looking up pumpkin spice stuff the most. And that includes all things pumpkin spice, not just recipes or the infamous PSL's that arguably started this whole thing.
ILLINOIS STATE
