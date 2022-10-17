Macon-Bibb County will attempt to shore up deputy ranks with part-time officers

Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County school bus driver, Mary Persons students witness shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County school bus driver who was carrying seven Mary Persons students witnessed a shooting on the corner of Anthony Road and Mercer University Drive. The shooting happened just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon as the driver was driving the students back to Mary Persons from...
Macon businessman convicted of stealing disability benefits
MACON — A Macon resident who collected monthly disability benefits while running a successful cleaning company — which he never disclosed to the government — has been convicted by a jury on federal charges for theft and making false claims. Demetris Hill, 54, of Macon, was convicted...
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
Bibb County hiring part-time deputies in order to help ease shortage
MACON, Ga. — If you're a retired deputy, or an officer looking for part-time work, the Bibb County Sheriff's office wants you. In a news conference Monday morning, city officials announced they will be offering part-time deputy jobs. It's another attempt to address their shortage of deputies and get...
wgxa.tv
Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
wgxa.tv
BSO: Missing Macon woman found 'safe and sound'
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- 24-year-old Lori Burlison has been found "safe and sound," according to Bibb County Deputies. Burlison went missing on October 7th and was gone for 12 days when deputies called on the public for help. Her family has been notified of her whereabouts and wellbeing.
'He's got our backs': Governor Brian Kemp shows support for Georgia sheriffs at Jones County event
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The nation's most watched governor's race is entering its final weeks and the candidates are making the rounds to visit their communities. That includes Governor Brian Kemp, who was in town to show support at the 9th Annual "Salute to Georgia Sheriffs" in Jones County.
wgxa.tv
Geico lays of dozens of employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
'We've learned where some of the criminals are': Bibb County shares update on crime rate, violence prevention plan
MACON, Ga. — Over the past year, Macon-Bibb County has poured millions into the Macon Violence Prevention program. The money pays for services like mental health counseling, youth mentorship opportunities and even a high-tech gunshot detection system, called ShotSpotter. Tuesday, commissioners heard an update on the countywide anti-violence program....
Georgia man faces 15 years in prison for allegedly stealing over $100K in disability benefits
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been convicted of collecting thousands of dollars’ worth of disability benefits while running a cleaning company, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Demetris Hill, 54, was convicted of one count of...
'Really changing people's lives': Baldwin County gets federal grant to help rehabilitate homes
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Eight lucky folks on the south side of Milledgeville will soon have their homes rehabbed with the help of a $400,000 federal grant Baldwin County received. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went out there to see one home getting a facelift and spoke to the recipient about how...
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died. That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor. Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office...
wgxa.tv
Teen injured in motorcycle wreck dies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 13-year-old has died following a Monday night motorcycle crash on Napier Avenue. According to witnesses, a pickup truck was turning left from Napier into the Family Dollar parking lot as a motorcycle riding behind the truck was headed straight and crashed into the back of the truck.
41nbc.com
Gun found in student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday in a student’s backpack. According to a note sent to parents by the Principal of Warner Robins High School, a firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack. All students and staff are safe, and were not in danger.
Bibb County sheriff: 41 arrests, dozens of guns seized in ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A joint operation between two law enforcement agencies led to multiple arrests and dozens of guns seized. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. From Oct. 7-8, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol conducted “Operation Rolling Thunder.” The purpose...
US Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings 'Unite Georgia' campaign to Macon
MACON, Ga. — Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker made an appearance in Bibb County. Walker continued his "Unite Georgia Bus Tour" in Macon. Thursday morning, Walker held a rally outside of the Sanford Insurance building on Forsyth Road. Walker was accompanied by RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and a...
