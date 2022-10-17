Read full article on original website
Milling of North State Fair Boulevard Begins Monday
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 24 and continuing through Friday, Nov. 4, the City of Sedalia’s Public Works will be milling, repairing base failures, and paving North State Fair Blvd. from West Main Street to Pro-Energy Drive. During this period, there will be intermittent lane closures and restrictions as road...
Water Main Replacements Noted by City of Sedalia
The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wants to notify residents living in the following areas information about water main replacements that began Oct. 10. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above-normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks. The following areas are scheduled for water main and service line replacement:
