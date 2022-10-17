Step inside this perfect lakefront property located in Sunrise Beach on the 27mm. The home is situated in the small community of Nielson Woods. With cove protection, main channel views, and a couple steps to the water you simply cannot beat this property. The home features 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths and 1900 square ft. Once inside you will find the spacious master, and two guest bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs you are greeted with lots of natural light and an open concept kitchen and living room separated by your dinning room table. The downstairs has a large laundry room and oversized storage room ideal for storing summer toys or full time necessities. Stepping outside onto the back deck you are met with large trees to shade you while you take in the views and all the action happening on the main channel. Across the lake you have Margaritaville and lots of other restaurant options by land and water. There is room for 3 cars out front with additional community overflow parking up top!

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO