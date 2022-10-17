Read full article on original website
KYTV
3 injured in house fire in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
New construction at Phelps Grove Park to provide connection to Fassnight Greenway Trail. Missouri’s Department of Transportation is preparing for cold and snowy weather. On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans. Fair Grove, Mo. students participate in Great Shakeout earthquake drill. Students in...
KYTV
Camden County, Mo. man dies while cleaning firearm
Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Authorities Searching For Lake Area Teen, 'Habitual Runaway' Missing For Weeks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Climax Springs teenager has been missing since October 1. Authorities say Dylan L Ford, 16, of Climax Springs walked away from his home on October 1. According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, Dylan is a habitual runaway and his family is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
lakeexpo.com
184 Nielson Woods Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Step inside this perfect lakefront property located in Sunrise Beach on the 27mm. The home is situated in the small community of Nielson Woods. With cove protection, main channel views, and a couple steps to the water you simply cannot beat this property. The home features 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths and 1900 square ft. Once inside you will find the spacious master, and two guest bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs you are greeted with lots of natural light and an open concept kitchen and living room separated by your dinning room table. The downstairs has a large laundry room and oversized storage room ideal for storing summer toys or full time necessities. Stepping outside onto the back deck you are met with large trees to shade you while you take in the views and all the action happening on the main channel. Across the lake you have Margaritaville and lots of other restaurant options by land and water. There is room for 3 cars out front with additional community overflow parking up top!
KYTV
Camden County, Mo., man dies after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning gun
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - After a Linn Creek, Mo. man died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend while cleaning his gun. Camden County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Police and gun shop employees want to remind people to be safe with firearms. “The...
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
KRMS Radio
Two Injured In Miller County Car Crash
Two women from Brumley are injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on highway-42 at Brown Homestead Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened when 33-year-old Monica Moranda attempted to turn and pulled into the path of 23-year-old Brooke Patton.
Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman
BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Taco Tuesday! Muy Excelente Mexican Food Restaurants At Lake Of The Ozarks
There's no bad day for Mexican food, and if you're at the Lake of the Ozarks, there are plenty of great places to get it. So whether it's Taco Tuesday or any other day of the week, here are some local faves... (Disclaimer: Presented in no particular order — and...
kwos.com
Ashland lands a Taco Bell; city hopes for additional restaurants
Residents in one of mid-Missouri’s fastest-growing towns will no longer have to drive to Columbia or Jefferson City for Taco Bell. The California-based restaurant chain is building a new store near Highway 63 in Ashland, across the street from the new Break Time. Ashland city administrator Kyle Michel tells...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman charged with stealing a trailer in Moniteau County
A Jefferson City woman is accused of stealing a gooseneck trailer in Moniteau County. Brandi Koechner, is charged with one count of felony stealing. She was arraigned Tuesday and is being held on $50,000 bond. Koechner has a bond hearing set for October 25. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says...
Jefferson City police make arrest after man with gun reported in ‘residential living center’
Jefferson City police arrested an armed man at a "resident living center" Friday night, according to a news release. The post Jefferson City police make arrest after man with gun reported in ‘residential living center’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County
An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
Rollover crash in Pulaski County leaves 72-year-old woman seriously injured
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 72-year-old woman is recovering from serious injuries after her pickup truck traveled off the side of the road and overturned yesterday at afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nancy Spicer was traveling in the eastbound lane of Laramie Rd. when the crash occurred. Highway Patrol says she The post Rollover crash in Pulaski County leaves 72-year-old woman seriously injured appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Eldon Man Faces Charges In Miller County Crash
An Eldon man faces several charges for a one-vehicle wreck in Miller County early Saturday morning which left the two occupants of the car with serious injuries. The Highway Patrol says 18 year old Gavin Cadwalleder was cited for DWI resulting in serious injuries, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance and several other violations.
Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
speedonthewater.com
Performance Boaters Team Up For New Harpers Cõv Development At Lake Of The Ozarks
When well-known performance boat enthusiasts and partners Greg Harris and Yvonne Alemán of South Florida started looking for property at one of their favorite waterways in the country—Lake of the Ozarks in Central Missouri—they didn’t have much luck finding something that checked all of their boxes. Due to the hot market at the lake and their desired location, many options sold immediately, often before even going on the market.
KRMS Radio
Two Arrests Made By HWP In Past 24 Hours
The highway patrol report two arrests over the past 24 hours here in the lake area. A 33-year-old man from Camdenton and a 43-year-old woman from Barnett were both charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
