Tuscaloosa, AL

Bham Now

Brookwood Medical Center's Freestanding Emergency Department—what you need to know

DYK Brookwood Medical Center has a Freestanding Emergency Department (FED) in Greystone at the intersection of Highway 280 and 119, behind La-Z-Boy and The Fish Market? Not an urgent care center, this is a satellite emergency room that can handle heart attacks, strokes and more. We talked to Dr. Audry Slane and Kelsey Coleman, the Charge Nurse, to learn more about what they treat, why they love their jobs and what has kept them committed through the pandemic.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Helena police respond after potential school threat made on social media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are On Your Side with a follow up on a possible threat to Helena High School in a social media post. The student was charged in the case. As a result of open communication between the Shelby County Board of Education and the Helena Police Department, the situation was handled quickly.
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to host cancer awareness event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hosting an outdoor event for breast cancer awareness tonight. Administrators say all people affected by breast cancer in anyway are invited to the “Light up for Cancer” event at 7p.m., whether they’re a veteran or not to remember and honor loved ones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man documenting journey of being 'homeless on purpose'

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Student arrested after being found with gun on Huffman High School campus, officials say

A Huffman High School student was arrested after being found with a gun on campus Wednesday, according to Birmingham City Schools. “As a result of our safety and security protocols at Huffman High School, a weapon was discovered today on campus,” the school system said in a note to parents, according to a BCS spokeswoman. “The student in possession of the gun was arrested and the matter will be handled according to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct.”
CBS 42

Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman arrested for capital murder denied youthful offender status

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old woman charged with capital murder after a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub has been denied youthful offender status by a Jefferson County judge. Kaylin Landon Sparks was arrested after 30-year-old Donnika Renee Sills was shot and killed at a nightclub in November 2021. Sparks...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Giving it all away—how Sanjay Singh made a fortune in Birmingham and is giving it back

Picture this. You come to the US from India as a college dropout without much money. You try to go to college again, but the tuition is constantly rising. Barely scraping by and having multiple jobs at once, you work hard to get your Master of Business Administration. Fast forward, you’re a millionaire, a successful entrepreneur and an investor. Sanjay Singh doesn’t have to imagine this—it’s his life. Now, he’s investing back into the community of Birmingham—the city that invested so much into him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

BREAKING: 2 Injured in Thursday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments

Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Tuscaloosa's University Downs apartment complex. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the complex at 7:32 p.m. Two people have been transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, and no...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

