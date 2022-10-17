ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Mulls Acquiring Celsius Assets

Sam Bankman-Fried could acquire assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, Bloomberg reported. SBF already acquired Voyager Digital assets in a massive $1.4 billion deal. Celsius is the process of restructuring and regaining stability after falling into insolvency earlier in the year. CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Tuesday as part...
EWN

Apecoin Down 11% Following The SEC Investigation Into Yuga Labs Inc.

Yuga Labs is under investigation by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. The investigation revolves around the sale of BAYC NFTs and ApeCoin tokens. As far as a lawsuit is concerned, no charges have been filed by the SEC yet. ApeCoin is down 11% following news of the probe. The...
EWN

Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg

Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX.US Probed By Texas Securities Board: Barrons

Texas securities regulators said crypto billionaire and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation. The American affiliate of the digital asset exchange known as FTX.US and other company executives are subjects of the probe by Texas authorities. Yield-bearing accounts are the crux of the matter, as explained by enforcement director...
TEXAS STATE
EWN

Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck

New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
EWN

DogeCoin Surges 8% On News That Elon Musk Will Buy Twitter

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter Inc. for $25 billion, or $54.20 a share, Bloomberg and other media outlets have reported. The proposal was submitted in a letter to Twitter’s board of directors, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.
EWN

European Commission Prepares Pilot For Ethereum DeFi Surveillance

A public call for tender was launched by the EU Commission last week. The call is for a study geared toward developing automated monitoring systems and compliance oversight for decentralized finance. DeFi operations in the Ethereum ecosystem are the main target for the commission’s so-called “embedded supervision”.
EWN

MakerDao (DAI) Community Chooses Sygnum For $500 Million Diversification Plan

MakerDAO will tap digital bank Sygnum for its diversification effort. This comes after the community voted to deploy excess funds and non-yield-bearing assets from Maker’s treasury into external investment vehicles. Majority of the Maker community opted for a $500 million allocation with an 80-20 split between U.S. short-term Treasury...
EWN

Terraform CEO Do Kwon Debunks $39.6 Million Crypto Freeze

Terra chief Do Kwon says he doesn’t trade crypto and none of his funds were frozen by South Korean prosecutors. Authorities confiscated some of Kwon’s crypto holdings worth $39.6 million, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday citing local Korean media. Previous reports also claimed that investigators froze 3,313 Bitcoin on...
