Read full article on original website
Related
Judge Presiding Over $1 Trillion Tether Lawsuit Dismisses Roche Freedman From Representing Plaintiffs: Bloomberg Report
A New York Judge has ordered that law firm Roche Freedman step down as lead counsel in a class action lawsuit against USDT Issuer Tether and its sister firm Bitfinex. The lawsuit sought $1 trillion in damages for the plaintiffs over alleged market manipulation by the digital asset firm. Thursday’s...
DOJ Joins Other Regulators in Objecting to Celsius’ Motion To Return Funds
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) objected to Celsius’ motion to restart withdrawals for select customers and sell its stablecoin holdings. Other authorities in the United States have also objected to Celsius’ motion and wish for any critical decisions to take place only after an independent examiner report.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Mulls Acquiring Celsius Assets
Sam Bankman-Fried could acquire assets from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, Bloomberg reported. SBF already acquired Voyager Digital assets in a massive $1.4 billion deal. Celsius is the process of restructuring and regaining stability after falling into insolvency earlier in the year. CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Tuesday as part...
Apecoin Down 11% Following The SEC Investigation Into Yuga Labs Inc.
Yuga Labs is under investigation by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. The investigation revolves around the sale of BAYC NFTs and ApeCoin tokens. As far as a lawsuit is concerned, no charges have been filed by the SEC yet. ApeCoin is down 11% following news of the probe. The...
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Donald Trump Was Finally Served After Being Accused Of Running Away From His Massive Fraud Lawsuit In New York
Last month, New York attorney general Letitia James made headlines after she sued the Trump Organization. She accused twice-impeached former president Donald Trump and his eldest three children of engaging in “staggering” fraud for 1o+ years. As reported by Business Insider, the disgraced billionaire, 76, and his son...
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX.US Probed By Texas Securities Board: Barrons
Texas securities regulators said crypto billionaire and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation. The American affiliate of the digital asset exchange known as FTX.US and other company executives are subjects of the probe by Texas authorities. Yield-bearing accounts are the crux of the matter, as explained by enforcement director...
Money Flowing Out Of Crypto Funds Is 666M Less Than Previous Quarter Indicating Bearish Investors Are Already Out: Bloomberg
According to data from Bloomberg, money flowing out of crypto exchange-traded funds has slowed down by 97% in Q3 compared to Q2. Investors pulled $17.6 million from crypto ETFs in Q3 in comparison to a record withdrawal of $683.4 million from the ETF in Q2. The second quarter of 2022...
Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck
New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
Adopting Bitcoin: El Salvador Is All Set To Host A Conference Promoting Bitcoin And Its Diverse Use Cases
El Salvador is hosting a conference dubbed “Adopting Bitcoin.”. The three-day conference aims to “promote Bitcoin and bring together stakeholders from all sides of the Bitcoin ecosystem to discuss developments related to BTC and its diverse utility factors.”. El Salvador, the BTC pioneer, is all set to host...
DogeCoin Surges 8% On News That Elon Musk Will Buy Twitter
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter Inc. for $25 billion, or $54.20 a share, Bloomberg and other media outlets have reported. The proposal was submitted in a letter to Twitter’s board of directors, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.
European Commission Prepares Pilot For Ethereum DeFi Surveillance
A public call for tender was launched by the EU Commission last week. The call is for a study geared toward developing automated monitoring systems and compliance oversight for decentralized finance. DeFi operations in the Ethereum ecosystem are the main target for the commission’s so-called “embedded supervision”.
MakerDao (DAI) Community Chooses Sygnum For $500 Million Diversification Plan
MakerDAO will tap digital bank Sygnum for its diversification effort. This comes after the community voted to deploy excess funds and non-yield-bearing assets from Maker’s treasury into external investment vehicles. Majority of the Maker community opted for a $500 million allocation with an 80-20 split between U.S. short-term Treasury...
Terraform Labs Terms the Ongoing Do Kwon Investigation As ‘Highly Politicized’
A spokesperson for Terraform Labs said they would not reveal the location of co-founder Do Kwon, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The company has cited “physical security risks” as the reason behind not wanting to disclose Kwon’s location. Interpol has issued a red notice for...
Terraform CEO Do Kwon Debunks $39.6 Million Crypto Freeze
Terra chief Do Kwon says he doesn’t trade crypto and none of his funds were frozen by South Korean prosecutors. Authorities confiscated some of Kwon’s crypto holdings worth $39.6 million, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday citing local Korean media. Previous reports also claimed that investigators froze 3,313 Bitcoin on...
Crypto Payments On Twitter Under Elon Musk Could Soon Be A Reality: Crypto Rand Investment Group
Crypto Rand Investment Group shares a list of potential changes that Musk could integrate after Twitter’s acquisition. The group shared that Elon Musk could also incorporate a crypto payment feature on Twitter in a bid to transform the microblogging social network. The crypto market is ablaze with new assumptions...
EWN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0