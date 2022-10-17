Officials said the number of homeless in Los Angeles County was up just over 4% this year compared with double digits previously. The numbers seem to defy what we see on the streets - and even some unhoused are laughing at the results."LAHSA came back in this area with zero people homeless living on the streets?" said unhoused resident Bill Young. "[Laughs] wow, that's funny."Bill Young and his friends could only laugh after learning about parts of the latest L.A. Homeless Count. For six years, Young and his friends said they have been homeless, living with their dogs in vans...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO