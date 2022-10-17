Read full article on original website
Sheriff holds press conference on public corruption in Los Angeles County
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference to discuss public corruption in Los Angeles County and its relationship with the leaked tape of the Los Angeles Council members. The now infamous audio revealed racist, hurtful remarks but it also brought to light concerning issues that are not getting as much attention.
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
LA City Council Members Refuse Calls To Resign Over Racist Audio Leak
Despite demonstrations and calls to resign from President Joe Biden, LA council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo are refusing to leave their seats over their involvement in the racist audio leak.
More seats on LA City Council? New President Paul Krekorian says yes
The LA City Council unanimously voted to make Paul Krekorian its next president. He represents the Eastern San Fernando Valley, which includes North Hollywood, Studio City, and Valley Village. His new leadership role comes more than a week after the release of a secretly-recorded redistricting meeting that led the resignation of former council President Nury Martinez.
As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In
“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
LA councilmember involved in leaked audio tape refuses to resign amid criticism
A Los Angeles, Calif., city councilmember who was heard discussing racist topics with other city leaders in a leaked audio tape refused to resign on Wednesday, saying there is a “lot of work we have to face” in the city. In a new interview with Univision News, L.A....
Kevin de León says he will not resign from L.A. City Council amid controversy
Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon told Univision on Wednesday he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power. The scandal already has led to the resignation of former City Council […]
Antelope Valley school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook comments made by husband
The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."
Can embattled City Councilman Kevin de León regain trust of constituents?
Kevin de León says he will not step down from LA City Council following the release of racist audio from him and his colleagues there. He wants to prove to his constituents that he deserves to keep his job, says León Krauze, who recently interviewed de León.
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
What does leaked council audio say about identity politics in LA?
The ongoing scandal at LA City Hall is casting a spotlight on identity politics. Buried underneath the leaked audio is the fact that Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo, and Ron Herrera wanted to create a Latino coalition. They were trying to consolidate power with people of the same identity, however limited their definition of the word identity was. That’s all according to New Yorker Staff Writer Jay Caspian Kang.
Angelenos React To Councilmember Kevin De León’s Decision To Stay. 'I Don’t Think He’s Reading The Room'
A day after De León says he will not resign, community members say the city cannot heal without his resignation.
Fallout continues in leaked recordings of LA council members
The fallout continues after racist recordings of Los Angeles city council members were released earlier this month. Then, we’re seeing troubling signs of a bad flu season. Next, we continue our election coverage with a look at the 49th Congressional District race. And, we continue our series on mining for lithium in Imperial County. Then, we talk about pandemic learning loss and how San Diego Unified is responding. Finally, we get a taste of Write Out Loud's PoeFest which continues this weekend and next.
CBS2 Investigates: The questions surrounding the accuracy of latest LA homeless count
Officials said the number of homeless in Los Angeles County was up just over 4% this year compared with double digits previously. The numbers seem to defy what we see on the streets - and even some unhoused are laughing at the results."LAHSA came back in this area with zero people homeless living on the streets?" said unhoused resident Bill Young. "[Laughs] wow, that's funny."Bill Young and his friends could only laugh after learning about parts of the latest L.A. Homeless Count. For six years, Young and his friends said they have been homeless, living with their dogs in vans...
L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on a Tape Exposing Racist Comments Won’t Resign
(CBM) – Last week, a recording anonymously posted on the social media site Reddit rocked the Los Angeles City Council. On the recording, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Hererra, City Council President Nury Martinez (District 6), and City Council members Kevin de León (District 14) and Gilbert Cedillo (District 1) can be heard discussing redistricting using crass terms and divisive, racist language.
LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon told Univision on Wednesday he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power. The...
Mayor Garcetti claims he told councilmembers in leaked tape to step down 'from the very beginning'
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told KNX News he spoke with those involved in the leaked tape containing racist remarks and told them to resign.
Councilman Mike Bonin confirms he got Kevin de León's voicemail, continues to call for resignation
In an interview on Wednesday, Councilman Kevin de León said he left Councilman Mike Bonin—whose 2-year-old Black son was the target of that leaked recorded conversation- a voicemail. On Thursday, Bonin confirmed to KNX News he got that voicemail.
LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced
A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
