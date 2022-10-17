Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Atlanta Hospital named Large Hospital of the Year by Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals
ATLANTA — Piedmont Atlanta Hospital earned the Large Hospital of the Year designation from the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals for its combination of clinical excellence, patient-centered care and service to the community. “It is an honor to be selected Hospital of the Year,” said Patrick M. Battey, M.D.,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 7 - Oct. 13
♦ Hampton Inn, 14460 Paras Drive, Covington; Oct. 7; Routine; 96/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of JOYCE JEANETTE MITCHELL, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Laurence Craig Dean, Jr., Executor of the Estate Joyce Jeanette Mitchell at 1230 Shadowlawn Drive, Conyers, Georgia 30012. This 21 day of September, 2022. 908-84146, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Harry Potter: The Exhibition set to open in Atlanta
Atlanta is the second stop on the U.S. tour for this immersive, behind-the-scenes experience which will be held at 200 Peachtree in Downtown Atlanta. It celebrates the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, and the expanded Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, through beautifully crafted environments that honor the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts, created by J.K. Rowling and as seen in the films and stories.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Rockdale and Newton County, October 21-23
It's time to make plans for the weekend - visit a fall festival, catch live music and more in Rockdale and Newton Counties.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Oct. 11 to Oct. 17:. • Chance Austin Harris, 27, Tiffany Drive, Conyers; criminal trespass.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County voters to see SPLOST referendum on ballot
COVINGTON — Newton County voters will have an opportunity to weigh in on a referendum to extend the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the Nov. 8 General Election. The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million over the six-year collection period, with 78%, or $84 million, going to projects earmarked by the Board of Commissioners and the remaining 22% to be allocated among the six cities for city-specific projects.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18:. • Christopher Steven Carroll, 40, Helen Road, Covington; probation violation.
Comments / 0