A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Says She’s ‘Single’ After Blueface Caught In Bed With Another Woman
Chrisean Rock has declared herself single after Blueface was caught in bed with another woman. The duo’s tumultuous relationship has made numerous headlines these past few months, but Rock took to Twitter to tell her followers that it’s all over now because of the “Thotiana” rapper’s infidelity.
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of molestation reportedly withdraws lawsuit
One of the two people who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the stars, TMZ is reporting. The celebrity comics were accused of hiring two then-children to appear in a past Funny or Die sketch called Through a Pedophile's Eyes. The...
Sharon Osbourne says she wants £800k Black Lives Matter donation refunded after Kanye West calls it a ‘scam’
Sharon Osbourne is in agreement with Kanye West’s highly controversial opinion that Black Lives Matter is a “scam”. After receiving strong criticism for donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his recent Yeezy fashion show, the “Flashing Lights” rapper defended his actions in an Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”
Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
thesource.com
Domestic Violence Case Against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Dropped Due to Rapper Not Cooperating with Prosecutors
The domestic violence case against Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, has been tossed out. According to TMZ, the case was dismissed, which included a domestic violence charge, and was tossed out because 69 would not cooperate with law enforcement. According to Jade’s attorney Steven Bell, prosecutors reviewed the case and...
HipHopDX.com
'Superfly' Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison For Multiple Rapes
Kaalan Walker, the rapper and actor best known for his role in Superfly, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women, according to the Los Angeles Times. Walker, 27, was found guilty in April of raping seven women, including three minors. He was convicted...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Fires Back At 'F.N.F.' Producer Hitkidd As Song Ownership Dispute Heats Up
GloRilla caught a win with her breakthrough hit “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” but she has also run into a legal dispute with the song’s producer, Hitkidd. On Sunday (October 16), Hitkidd called out GloRilla on Twitter after the Memphis rapper and her team allegedly tried to seize ownership of the viral hit.
HipHopDX.com
Joey Bada$$ Calls Kanye West Censorship ‘Wack’ After ‘Drink Champs’ Episode Gets Pulled
Joey Bada$$ has expressed his disappointment over the decision to pull Kanye West‘s latest appearance on Drink Champs from YouTube and all streaming platforms. The “Shine” rapper shared his opinion in a series of tweets on Monday night (October 17), calling on the “mass media” to “learn some new moves.”
TMZ.com
Megan Thee Stallion Says Physically and Emotionally Exhausted, Taking Break
Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break ... because she says she's both physically and emotionally spent. Megan pulled double duty on 'SNL' Saturday night as host and musical guest, but before the show went live she told her fans, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Childhood Trauma: ‘I’m Afraid That My Son Will Feel That’
Nicki Minaj has reflected on her childhood trauma in a sprawling new interview alongside Jada Pinkett Smith. The lengthy Q&A for Interview Magazine opens with Jada first congratulating Nicki for becoming a mother. The Pinkprint rapper welcomed her first son with husband Kenneth Petty in 2020. “I see myself as...
Meghan Markle gives rare insight into home life with Harry and children: ‘In-N-Out knows our order’
The Duchess of Sussex has given a rare insight into her and the Duke of Sussex’s home life in a new interview. Meghan Markle has revealed that she and Prince Harry work from home so that they are able to spend more time with their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.
Befuddled Fans Have Questions For Monica & Her Friendship With Kodak Black
Monica and Kodak Black being the best of friends definitely wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card. Last week, Monica got people talking when she posted a photoshoot featuring herself and the controversial rapper, flipping off the camera as she cozied up to Kodak and his mother. Even before the...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To His Son Marquise's 'Sit-Down' Request Amid Child Support Spat
50 Cent has responded to his son Marquise’s offer to have a “sit-down” to resolve their long-standing issues, but it most likely wasn’t the answer the younger Jackson was looking for. Earlier this month, Marquise told TMZ he was open to having a meeting with his...
