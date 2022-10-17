Joe Budden has responded to his former co-host Mal‘s claim that he stole money from him and Rory during their time together on The Joe Budden Podcast. It all started during a sitdown with CyHi the Prynce last week on the New Rory and Mal podcast, where Mal and the Atlanta rapper got to talking about their separate relationships with Joe Budden, whom Mal used to co-host The Joe Budden Podcast with before a falling out led to both him and Rory getting fired.

5 HOURS AGO