ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Benny The Butcher’s Baby Mama Escapes Nasty Fire At Rapper’s Home

Benny The Butcher‘s family has suffered a devastating loss after a massive fire tore through the Buffalo rapper’s home. Fortunately, his family was unharmed. In a video posted to his social media, Benny can be seen wandering around his destroyed New York home, and said the whole ordeal went down while he was in Los Angeles.
BUFFALO, NY
HipHopDX.com

Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Stranger $1800, Pleads With Them To Return It

Yung Joc accidentally sent a stranger $1,800 via Zelle and has pleaded for them to return it. The Atlanta rapper confessed to his costly mistake on Instagram on Wednesday (October 19), sharing a screenshot of text messages he sent to the mystery recipient. In them, Joc urged the person to transfer his money back, although it appeared they had blocked his number.
HipHopDX.com

DJ Akademiks Would Snitch On Lil Baby If He Was Ever Hit With RICO Charges

DJ Akademiks has threatened to take his ongoing feud with Lil Baby to the courtroom, should the rapper end up in legal trouble with authorities in Atlanta. While streaming to his Twitch channel on Friday (October 14), Akademiks said that he would not only be willing to testify against Baby in court if the rapper wound up indicted, but that he would show up with evidence.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

The Game Channels Suge Knight While Trolling 50 Cent Over Beef With Son Marquise

The Game has inserted himself in 50 Cent‘s beef with his son Marquise Jackson, and he’s channeling his inner Suge Knight and Death Row Records. The Compton native shared a pair of posts on his Instagram page where he poked fun at his former boss. In the first post, The Game shared a picture of 50 and Marquise from an old G-Unit clothing ad campaign with a caption ridiculing the whole situation.
HipHopDX.com

Akon Claims Plies Stole A Song He Sent To Trick Daddy Via Email

Akon‘s multi-platinum “I Wanna Love You” smash hit might never have happened had it not been for Plies and his sticky fingers. The 49-year-old recently pulled dup to Sway’s Universe where he revealed the “Bust It Baby” hitmaker stole the song out of the Slip N Slide Records email when it was really intended for Trick Daddy.
FLORIDA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Responds To Mal’s 'Thief' Accusation

Joe Budden has responded to his former co-host Mal‘s claim that he stole money from him and Rory during their time together on The Joe Budden Podcast. It all started during a sitdown with CyHi the Prynce last week on the New Rory and Mal podcast, where Mal and the Atlanta rapper got to talking about their separate relationships with Joe Budden, whom Mal used to co-host The Joe Budden Podcast with before a falling out led to both him and Rory getting fired.
HipHopDX.com

Chrisean Rock Gets New Blueface Tattoo Despite Latest Cheating Scandal

Chrisean Rock and Blueface‘s dramatic relationship may be back on if her latest tattoo is anything to go by. On Tuesday (October 18), the “rainy days” rapper posted a new video to TikTok showing off a new Blueface tattoo on left side of her neck. This would make her third, with the other two appearing on the right and on her throat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy