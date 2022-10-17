ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder news: David Nwaba, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss waived

By Clemente Almanza
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Monday that they had waived guard Trey Burke and forwards Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba. All three players were acquired in the eight-player trade with the Houston Rockets in late September.

None of the players dealt are with either team.

The Thunder needed to make room to fit guard Isaiah Joe on their roster, and the release of the three players gives them plenty of that. Nwaba was the only player from the trade that played for the Thunder in the preseason.

With the three moves, the Thunder 17-man roster is set.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski, Kenrich Williams, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Darius Bazley, Aaron Wiggins, Jaylin Williams, Mike Muscala, Isaiah Joe, Chet Holmgren and two-way players Lindy Waters III and Eugene Omoruyi.

