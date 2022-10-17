ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa VERY Nice – One City Was Selected As The Nicest

You no doubt are familiar with the term "Iowa Nice" by now. You've unquestionably heard folks use it. Maybe it was after the derecho in 2020 when Iowans came together to help Cedar Rapids and surrounding area residents. For folks in Iowa, or let's be honest, the Midwest in general,...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa

Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Illinois’ Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Inspired By Our 3 Favorite Witches

Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
ILLINOIS STATE
bleedingheartland.com

What was once "Iowa nice" now "too liberal," through GOP lens

Herb Strentz was dean of the Drake School of Journalism from 1975 to 1988 and professor there until retirement in 2004. He was executive secretary of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council from its founding in 1976 to 2000. “You can’t handle the truth!”. Many Bleeding Heartland readers will...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowans See Jump In Insurance Premiums Three Times National Average

Statewide, Iowa — A study finds the average rate of family premiums for health insurance offered by private employers in Iowa has risen significantly. The report from the State Health Access Data Assistance Center at the University of Minnesota found the average premium rate for Iowa families jumped about nine percent from 2020 to 2021, while the national average is only three percent. Robert Hest, a research fellow at the center, says Iowa’s relatively small population may be a factor.
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Iowa’s Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Easy To Pull Off

Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds. The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday. Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it...
CHEROKEE, IA
KCCI.com

MercyOne updates visitor guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway

Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy