10 Iowa Cities Out-Of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
It's getting to be that time of the year when relatives from out of town start to visit for the holidays. I'm sure you've heard those family members butcher many Iowa town and city names. A fun game is to think of the relative that butchers names the most, and...
Iowa VERY Nice – One City Was Selected As The Nicest
You no doubt are familiar with the term "Iowa Nice" by now. You've unquestionably heard folks use it. Maybe it was after the derecho in 2020 when Iowans came together to help Cedar Rapids and surrounding area residents. For folks in Iowa, or let's be honest, the Midwest in general,...
Daily Iowan
State spending, school funding, abortion: fact-checking Iowa’s gubernatorial debate
PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger, Deidre DeJear, showed sharp political disagreements on several issues during their only televised debate on Monday, Oct. 17.
The Most Popular Comfort Food In Iowa Might Surprise You
Winter is drawing nigh and that means it's Netflix and comfort food season. Since we don't have to worry about a good summer bod (if we ever did) anymore, we eat more warm, flavorful, comfy meals this time of the year as we huddle inside from the cold. E-conolight looked...
bleedingheartland.com
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
Illinois’ Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Inspired By Our 3 Favorite Witches
Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
bleedingheartland.com
What was once "Iowa nice" now "too liberal," through GOP lens
Herb Strentz was dean of the Drake School of Journalism from 1975 to 1988 and professor there until retirement in 2004. He was executive secretary of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council from its founding in 1976 to 2000. “You can’t handle the truth!”. Many Bleeding Heartland readers will...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
Iowa’s Top 10 Attractions – What Tourists Do When Visiting This State
It saddens me when people constantly hate on Iowa, saying there's nothing to do and there's nothing in the state worth seeing. The craziest part is that the people who say this LIVE IN IOWA. There are so many things to do along with a hundred big attractions, people just...
kiwaradio.com
Iowans See Jump In Insurance Premiums Three Times National Average
Statewide, Iowa — A study finds the average rate of family premiums for health insurance offered by private employers in Iowa has risen significantly. The report from the State Health Access Data Assistance Center at the University of Minnesota found the average premium rate for Iowa families jumped about nine percent from 2020 to 2021, while the national average is only three percent. Robert Hest, a research fellow at the center, says Iowa’s relatively small population may be a factor.
Iowa’s Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Easy To Pull Off
Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
Illinois Favorite Breakfast Spot Is Surprising While Iowa Seems Right
It can be hard to make time for breakfast in our busy lives. If we eat anything it might be a bar on the way out of the house or some drive-thru. So when the Quad Cities wants to sit down and eat a good breakfast, we want to be sure we go to a perfect spot. But the chain Illinois is most interested in is a bit surprising.
KCRG.com
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds. The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday. Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
A Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for the third time in 16 years. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Medicine) For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board...
KCCI.com
MercyOne updates visitor guidelines
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
Five Of The Best Cities In The Country For Vampires Are In Illinois
"Few creatures of the night have captured our imagination like vampires." But if you were a vampire, where (other than Transylvania) would you live? Well, the folks at lawnlove.com have figured out the best and worst places to live if you happen to be a vampire. Let's start with the...
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
