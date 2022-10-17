Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
New haunted farm south of Kearney looking for volunteers
KEARNEY — When Kyle Brown suggested using his family’s rural property near the Platte River for a haunted farm experience, his wife Janelle had her doubts. Now her doubts have vanished like smoke. In its first two weekends, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams has brought in hundreds of...
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney Hub
State Cross Country meet to bring 102 teams to Kearney Friday
KEARNEY — After years of being the hunters, the Lexington Minutemen are the hunted. After four years of being the Class B runner-up, always finishing behind Omaha Skutt Catholic, Lexington turned the tables on the Skyhawks last year, claiming that elusive championship. The two teams will be back at...
Kearney Hub
UNK men's basketball hoping to climb
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team faces a number of challenges this year. The Lopers, coming off an 11-17 season and have been picked to finish 12th in the 14-team MIAA in voting by the coaches and the media. And, in the voting, a sizeable gap separated 11th and 12th in the voting.
Kearney Hub
Kearney ready for "playoff-type atmosphere" at Norfolk
KEARNEY — Going into the last football game of the regular season, the Kearney Bearcats are 6-2 and third in Class A District 3, putting them in solid position for the upcoming state playoffs. It’s next opponent, the Norfolk Panthers are 5-3 and fourth in the district, needing a...
Kearney Hub
Four Hub Territory teams poised for playoff games
KEARNEY — Football playoffs kick off Thursday for Hub Territory eight-man football teams. Four area squads — Ravenna, Axtell, Elm Creek and Loomis — earned positions in the playoffs with Elm Creek the only team to earn a home game. The Buffaloes will play host to Mullen at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Kearney Hub
Kevin Dale Morris
MINDEN — Kevin Dale Morris, 62, died at home in Minden on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, after a courageous two and a half year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He chose not to have a funeral service but to have a celebration of life. This celebration will be 6 p.m....
Kearney Hub
Kearney State alum to read her new poetry book at Kearney Community Theatre
Shannon Vesely taught English for 41 years and raised four children. “I guess it goes without saying that during those 41 years of teaching and mothering, I had very little time to write my own stuff,” she said in an interview from her home in Ottumwa, Iowa. “Over the years, I wrote a sprinkling of things, but mostly I just held a lot of things in my head so that when I retired and actually had the time and the opportunity, I could sit down and begin to write a book. And that’s exactly what I did.”
Kearney Hub
Band parents get moment in spotlight during State Marching Band Competition
KEARNEY — Throughout the marching band season, the bands’ pit crew — a group of parents and volunteers — are behind the scenes, supporting the band in whatever they need. Whether it’s moving the front ensemble’s equipment on and off the field during field performances or...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Hilltop Mall gets OK to create three tracts
KEARNEY — Hilltop Mall received the Kearney City Council’s go-ahead last week to carve one large lot into three smaller lots. The property in question at 5011 Second Ave. spans a total of 17.3 acres. With the council’s approval, property owner DROP-HT LLC will create the following lots,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic hopes to end season on high note against winless Gibbon
KEARNEY — Finish strong. That is what Kearney Catholic aims to do in its final game of the season against a banged-up and 0-8 Gibbon. The Stars started the season 3-1, but have since suffered four straight double-digit losses. “I just want them to finish the season,” said KCHS...
Kearney Hub
Katrina Tomsen
I started and operated my own small business in Norfolk and had to learn some things the hard way — I know what it is like to be attacked by electronic warfare. I have had to resort back to my U.S. Military Academy training of two years and am thankful for it. Dealings with business and money are important to keep transparent. I helped to keep our condominium community running smoothly as secretary/treasurer.
Kearney Hub
Fundraiser Saturday for Ravenna man injured in two-vehicle crash
RAVENNA — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Ravenna man injured in a car accident last month. Joey Psota, 20, was seriously injured Sept. 24 during a two-vehicle crash north of Shelton in rural Buffalo County. He is undergoing treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City, Iowa.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic sweeps regular season finale against Overton
OVERTON — Kearney Catholic stepped up in its last regular season match, sweeping Overton 25-20, 27-25, 25-16 in Overton’s annual “Pink Out” game. The Stars (23-7) were without one of their key pieces, with Margaret Haarberg dealing with a dislocated shoulder. The team was up to the task without her with Maleigha Johnson filling her role and excelling.
Kearney Hub
Offutt Brass will perform in Kearney
KEARNEY — Members of the Offutt Brass like to start with a fanfare and then proceed into several pieces by American composers. “Including a march,” Staff Sargent Daniel Phrower, spokesman for the ensemble, said from his office at Offutt Air Force Base where the Offutt Brass is stationed. “We are focusing on American composers this time. We have something from Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland, Henry Fillmore and Eric Ewazen, a composer who isn’t as well known. He’s a composition professor at the Julliard School. He does some great stuff.”
Kearney Hub
Chicago man arrested near Kearney after pursuit, throwing handgun from car
KEARNEY — An Illinois man was arrested on three felonies Tuesday following a pursuit in Hall and Buffalo Counties. Around 3:25 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 80 over 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop one mile east of the Wood River interchange.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for October 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (9) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Kearney Hub
Kicking man in head leads to prison time for Kearney resident
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a five- to 15-year prison sentence for kicking a man in the head in February. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault of the man. Judge John Marsh ordered McFarland to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim, and he gave McFarland 12 days credit for time already served in jail.
Comments / 0