Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
localsyr.com
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
East Syracuse home cookie business Salt City Sugar shows attention to detail
EAST SYRACUSE — Back when Sarah Germain was involved in the news business, it tended to be unpredictable what slate of stories would come her way day to day. But […]
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘The Bella’ by Smolen Homes (photos)
John F. Smolen is a third-generation custom home builder who jokes that he has been the business from “the time he could swing a hammer.”. Smolen Homes has become a familiar name in the Syracuse-area for their beautiful homes and their creative designs have been awarded three awards at past Parade of Homes.
Historic Cornerstone Saved Prior to IBM Country Club Demolition
Just as the wrecking crew is preparing to tear down the old IBM Country Club complex west of Endicott, Broome County officials have secured a cornerstone from the facility. The block marked with the year "1951" had been installed as part of a new wing to the facility on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
thenewshouse.com
A Syracuse clinic for women closes. Now what?
An information vacuum in local communities of color and the overturning of Roe v. Wade has increased disinformation on women’s reproductive health. When Syracuse Family Planning Services announced it would close, it garnered a single mention in the local news. The shutdown, Syracuse.com’s James Mulder wrote, “could leave more...
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
ithaca.com
West End Has Always Been “Other Side Of The Tracks”
Last week, we looked at the increasing development in the West End and Waterfront areas of Ithaca, as well as some of the obstacles to that development. In Part II, we put those obstacles and the current state of the area in the context of its history as a part of the city that has often been neglected, ignored and marginalized. The future of the West End and the city’s stated goals of increasing density, encouraging compact mixed-use development, and the building of new affordable housing hinge on whether those deeply-rooted issues can be successfully navigated.
Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
Endicott's World-Famous Boris the Skeleton Is Halloween Ready
Boris the Skeleton has gone all out for Halloween this year!. Endwell’s Famous Boris the Skeleton Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Day. Endwell's world-famous Boris the Skeleton is embracing his inner Irishman. Check Out the 12-Foot Tall Skeleton That Has a Personality All of Its Own.
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
25 Undeniably Delicious Spots in Binghamton Serving The Best Lunch [PHOTOS]
Lunch. I don't know how to explain it, but I love the word, lunch. Maybe because it means a break in the workday that contains comfort food. Normally, I brown bag it with the same boring tuna or turkey sandwich with a few crackers and some sort of dessert that I shouldn't be eating.
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Village of Endicott Drills for Water Near Former IBM Country Club
An urgent quest for more drinking water for Endicott and other town of Union residents has led to sites around the old IBM Country Club. A drilling team from western New York has been working in recent days to find a potential location for a well that would supply the system operated by the village.
Bobbie Long, wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, dies after health battle
Bobbie Long, the wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, has died after a health battle that he shared with the Central New York community. She was 62. “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House, Inc.,” 93Q (WNTQ-FM) announced Wednesday. “Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
How Accurate Are Our Feathered Friends At Predicting The Binghamton Weather
Fall is here and the weather is getting colder so how do we know exactly how cold it's going to be. It's easy to tell now with weather apps, National Weather Service and we can't forget about Jim Cantore and the Weather Channel. But what did they do before that?...
