Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bobbie Long, wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, dies after health battle
Bobbie Long, the wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, has died after a health battle that he shared with the Central New York community. She was 62. “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House, Inc.,” 93Q (WNTQ-FM) announced Wednesday. “Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
Endicott's World-Famous Boris the Skeleton Is Halloween Ready
Boris the Skeleton has gone all out for Halloween this year!. Endwell’s Famous Boris the Skeleton Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Day. Endwell's world-famous Boris the Skeleton is embracing his inner Irishman. Check Out the 12-Foot Tall Skeleton That Has a Personality All of Its Own.
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
owegopennysaver.com
Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk
The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
25 Undeniably Delicious Spots in Binghamton Serving The Best Lunch [PHOTOS]
Lunch. I don't know how to explain it, but I love the word, lunch. Maybe because it means a break in the workday that contains comfort food. Normally, I brown bag it with the same boring tuna or turkey sandwich with a few crackers and some sort of dessert that I shouldn't be eating.
Don’t Let This Be The Biggest Regret In Life
All of my kids can drive now and fortunately none of them have had a serious accident in their vehicle and I'm so thankful. When they began driving, I could feel the anxiety build up as I watched them back out of the driveway and head down the road. I...
Historic Cornerstone Saved Prior to IBM Country Club Demolition
Just as the wrecking crew is preparing to tear down the old IBM Country Club complex west of Endicott, Broome County officials have secured a cornerstone from the facility. The block marked with the year "1951" had been installed as part of a new wing to the facility on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former IBM Country Club to be Demolished
On October 20th, the agency was joined by Broome County and Town of Union officials to begin the motion of demolishing the IBM building, located at 4301 Watson Boulevard. LeChase Construction, Delta Engineers and Gorick Construction are looking to eliminate the property to make way for new affordable housing units, which is expected to take eight to ten weeks.
How Accurate Are Our Feathered Friends At Predicting The Binghamton Weather
Fall is here and the weather is getting colder so how do we know exactly how cold it's going to be. It's easy to tell now with weather apps, National Weather Service and we can't forget about Jim Cantore and the Weather Channel. But what did they do before that?...
Meet the Binghamton Graduate Who Helped To Build Yankee Stadium
Construction on the new Yankee stadium began in August of 2006 and construction was completed on April 2, 2009. The stadium build came with a price tag of $2.3 billion dollars and the new Yankee stadium is the third-largest stadium in Major League Baseball by seating capacity. Groundbreaking ceremonies for...
whcuradio.com
Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
968
Followers
2K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0