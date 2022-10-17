ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

owegopennysaver.com

Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk

The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
CANDOR, NY
The Ithaca Voice

An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill

ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
ITHACA, NY
Hot 99.1

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former IBM Country Club to be Demolished

On October 20th, the agency was joined by Broome County and Town of Union officials to begin the motion of demolishing the IBM building, located at 4301 Watson Boulevard. LeChase Construction, Delta Engineers and Gorick Construction are looking to eliminate the property to make way for new affordable housing units, which is expected to take eight to ten weeks.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego

No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
OWEGO, NY
