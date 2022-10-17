ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News

Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
DALLAS, TX
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Hope to Do One Thing for This Year's Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Deion Sanders knows all about the craziness of the Super Bowl as he's won a couple in his career and covered the event while working as an NFL analyst for the NFL Network and CBS Sports. Now that he's the head coach of the Jackson State football team, Sanders is hoping to do one thing with his fiancée Tracey Edmonds during the big game. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sanders and Edmonds talked about how they hope to spend this year's Super Bowl.
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO

