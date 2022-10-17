Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News
Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Hope to Do One Thing for This Year's Super Bowl (Exclusive)
Deion Sanders knows all about the craziness of the Super Bowl as he's won a couple in his career and covered the event while working as an NFL analyst for the NFL Network and CBS Sports. Now that he's the head coach of the Jackson State football team, Sanders is hoping to do one thing with his fiancée Tracey Edmonds during the big game. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sanders and Edmonds talked about how they hope to spend this year's Super Bowl.
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Commanders Sign Notable Quarterback With Carson Wentz Sidelined
The Washington Commanders learned Monday that they will be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the foreseeable future. The team has added a new player to its quarterback room as a result. The Commanders signed third-year player Jake Fromm to their practice squad Tuesday, ESPN's John Keim ...
Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys will give QB Dak Prescott chance to play vs. Lions
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott needs to play his game when he returns and not try to emulate Cooper Rush.
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
3-time Pro Bowl tight end announces his retirement from NFL
After 14 seasons in the NFL, one tight end is saying, “That’s all, folks.”. Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the league. Walker will retire as a member of the Titans. “To be able to retire with the Titans...
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
The Dallas Cowboys as buyers. The Washington Commanders as sellers. The Cowboys and Commanders meeting at the marketplace ... together?. Media speculation, as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches, is firing up. ... and if we take that speculation - which some outlets like to label as "proposals'' - these things can make for fun exercises.
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years. At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009. In...
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
