Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals for multiple draft picks

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals for a pair of draft picks.

Carolina will receive a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, as well as a seventh-rounder in the 2025 draft, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Anderson was removed from Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers by interim head coach Steve Wilks after exchanging words with his position coach.

Arizona is dealing with the loss of Marquise Brown to a foot injury, but also welcomed back DeAndre Hopkins from his six-game suspension Monday.

