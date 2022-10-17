Read full article on original website
MEDIC: 1 person hurt in shooting at arcade in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a shooting at an arcade in southwest Charlotte on Thursday evening, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 reporter Jonathan Lowe was on the scene where Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were investigating the shooting off South Tryon Street near Remount Road after 7 p.m. MEDIC said...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate After Drowning Call at NW Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several police cars could be seen outside a home in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard Thursday afternoon following a medical call for a drowning. Mecklenburg EMS was called shortly after 5 p.m. to the residence in the Polo Club at Mountain Island neighborhood, a gated community for adults over 55.
Five arrested, no injuries after shootout in front of North Carolina school bus: Officials
The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Watson and West Boulevard. The bus was taking Quail Hollow Muddle School students home.
4 injured in crash involving bus in Uptown Charlotte, officials say
Four people were injured in a crash involving a bus in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to Medic.
WBTV
15-year-old suspect in north Charlotte shooting death to be tried as a juvenile, despite mother’s opposition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The court ruled on Thursday that the 15-year-old involved in the shooting death of Kashawn Johnson will be tried as a juvenile. Johnson died back in May. Police said he was robbed at gunpoint by 20-year-old Desmond Dailey and a 15-year-old before the two shot him in the back of the head.
Salisbury Police identify suspect in hospital as Livingstone College shooter
Police have identified a man who is in the hospital as the suspect in this weekend's Livingstone College shooting, Salisbury Police said Tuesday.
Cleveland shooting: 5 people wounded at barbershop
CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, three critically, after a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon at a Cleveland barbershop, authorities said. There were no fatalities at the scene, WEWS-TV reported. Four people were taken to an area hospital, and the fifth victim walked away from the scene, according to the television station.
qcnews.com
911 calls released in student knife attack at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released several 911 calls on Tuesday in connection to a student being stabbed by another earlier this month. The violent incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in northwest Charlotte, authorities said. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up...
stnonline.com
Warrant Issued for Suspect in Alleged North Carolina School-Bus Driver Assault
Police are seeking a parent accused of throwing bleach in the face of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver. The incident occurred Tuesday morning while students were being transported to Winterfield Elementary School, a district spokeswoman told School Transportation News. According to the police report obtained by STN, the suspect boarded the school bus at one of the stops and “threw a chemical substance” in the 72-year-old school bus driver’s face.
Person drowned in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard off Brookshire Boulevard near Mount Island. MEDIC said the person was pronounced dead after 5:30 p.m. Channel 9 has a crew...
WBTV
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday night. Officials report that the accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on West NC Highway 152 near Old Foutz Farm Road in the Atwell community. The person who died was pinned...
ourdavie.com
Arrest made in national theft ring
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman last week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
Charlotte man found guilty of robbing 2 South End businesses in 2018
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man was found guilty Tuesday of robbing two businesses in the same shopping center in South End in 2018, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Court documents said John Henry Moore, 59, robbed a spectrum store at 2222 South Boulevard on Dec. 1, 2018. Evidence showed […]
WBTV
Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing
Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Early voting is set to...
WBTV
Police request the public’s help in identifying south Charlotte shooting suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of being involved in a shooting earlier this month. According to Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.
Reported shooting leads to major drug and weapons seizure at North Carolina apartment
A man is being held without bond after a reported shooting in the area led to a major drug and weapons seizure at an apartment complex, Gastonia Police said.
Man shot, killed while walking to car as 2 groups shot at each other on Peachtree St., Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have been on the scene of a Winston-Salem homicide for over ten hours. Police say that 61-year-old Benigo Silva Miguel was shot and killed on Peachtree Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers believe he was caught between two groups of people shooting at each other while walking to his car. […]
4 charged after gunfire erupts in front of school bus in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — No one was reported to be hurt when gunfire broke out in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, a district spokesperson told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Police have charged four people in connection to the incident. CMS said shots were fired around 6...
WBTV
16-year-old found dead after being reported missing in Matthews, police say
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Matthews said a 16-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday night has been found dead. Officers say Gavin Dorothy was last seen walking in the area of Campus Ridge Road just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s near Central Piedmont Community College and the intersection of...
