Salisbury, NC

Comments / 0

 

wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate After Drowning Call at NW Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several police cars could be seen outside a home in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard Thursday afternoon following a medical call for a drowning. Mecklenburg EMS was called shortly after 5 p.m. to the residence in the Polo Club at Mountain Island neighborhood, a gated community for adults over 55.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cleveland shooting: 5 people wounded at barbershop

CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, three critically, after a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon at a Cleveland barbershop, authorities said. There were no fatalities at the scene, WEWS-TV reported. Four people were taken to an area hospital, and the fifth victim walked away from the scene, according to the television station.
CLEVELAND, OH
stnonline.com

Warrant Issued for Suspect in Alleged North Carolina School-Bus Driver Assault

Police are seeking a parent accused of throwing bleach in the face of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver. The incident occurred Tuesday morning while students were being transported to Winterfield Elementary School, a district spokeswoman told School Transportation News. According to the police report obtained by STN, the suspect boarded the school bus at one of the stops and “threw a chemical substance” in the 72-year-old school bus driver’s face.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person drowned in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard off Brookshire Boulevard near Mount Island. MEDIC said the person was pronounced dead after 5:30 p.m. Channel 9 has a crew...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dead in crash on Rowan County highway

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday night. Officials report that the accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on West NC Highway 152 near Old Foutz Farm Road in the Atwell community. The person who died was pinned...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Arrest made in national theft ring

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman last week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing

Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Early voting is set to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

