Brunswick, GA

RUNNING RED: Glynn dominates Run The Plank at College of Coastal Georgia

By DERRICK DAVIS ddavis@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 3 days ago
Running in familiar territory last Thursday at College of Coastal Georgia, Glynn Academy cross country nearly came away with a clean sweep at Run The Plank.

Both the Terrors’ boys and girls team each took first place in the team competition — the GA girls also running away with first and second individually.

The Camden County High School football team will have a game with McIntosh County Academy on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.
Brunswick, GA
