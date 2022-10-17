Russian warplane crashes in residential area of Russian port city

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least four people dead, three of whom died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze.

A Su-34 bomber came down in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It said both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

Authorities said at least four residents were killed, six were missing and 25 others were injured, including eight people who were in grave condition.

Vice governor of the region, Anna Menkova, said three of the four victims died when they jumped from the upper floors of the building in a desperate attempt to escape the flames, according to the RIA-Novosti news agency.

In this handout photo released by Kooperativ Telegram Channel, flames and smoke rise from the scene after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia, Oct. 17, 2022. One of the pilots, right, descends on a parachute. Kooperativ Telegram Channel via AP

The authorities reserved emergency rooms at local hospitals and scrambled medical aircraft. At least 17 apartments were affected by the fire, and 250 residents were evacuated and provided with temporary accommodations.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the crash and ordered the ministers of health and emergencies along with the local governor to head to the site. Yeysk, a city of 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

Several hours after the crash, regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services managed to contain the fire, making the evacuation of residents in adjacent buildings unnecessary.

Surveillance cam videos posted on Russian messaging app channels showed a plane exploding in a giant fireball. Other videos showed an apartment building engulfed by flames and loud bangs from apparent detonation of the warplane's weapons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUAQH_0icgnOLi00
A Russian warplane crashed in a residential area in the southern city of Yeysk, Russia, Oct. 17, 2022. Reuters/Stringer

Oksana, a local resident who declined to give her last name, told the AFP news service the area was cordoned off.

"There could be an explosion. Everything is burning inside. There is smoke," she told AFP.

She said she was stuck in traffic when she heard the news.

"I'm in shock obviously. My child was alone at home. We already used to go to sleep with fear every day — Mariupol is just across from us," she said.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force. The aircraft has seen wide use during the war in Syria and the fighting in Ukraine .

Monday's accident marked the 10th reported non-combat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Military experts noted that as the number of military flights increased sharply during the fighting, so did the crashes.

AFP contributed reporting.

Comments / 4

Drue Chesky
3d ago

I'm sure Putin will be blaming Ukraine for this tooo he probably had his own plane sabotaged just for that reason.

Reply
3
