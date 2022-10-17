ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Chip & Joanna Gaines Are Remodeling A Texas Castle & Their Design Choices Are Getting Roasted

By Brittany Cristiano
 3 days ago
Chip and Joanna Gaines have debuted a new show that adds their own touch to another building in Waco, TX.

Magnolia Network's newest series Fixer Upper: The Castle, profiles the couple's attempt at restoring and flipping the Cottonland Castle, which has stood in central Texas since the late 1800s.

However, the new show hasn't gone without inquiries from fans wondering what design style they will implement throughout the building. There are a few of their iconic former methods that fans are practically begging them not to do anymore, and one viral TikTok post by @joshuakeown is letting them air it all out in the comment section.

The clip posted Saturday has over 690,000 views, and the user can be seen pleading with the Texans to not put shiplap throughout the antiquated property.

"If she puts shiplap in that castle," he says. "I'm gonna f***ing lose it."

The wooding siding method was popularized by Joanna on their original Fixer Upper series on HGTV.

The viral post has since spread to other viewers who are littering the comment section with joking speculation based on the Gaines' previously favored "white and beige" and "farmhouse" fashions that aren't as popular these days.

Many users wrote things like "Sliding barn doors for the throne room," "I can feel the white subway tile already. Sigh," and are even calling it an "Open Concept Castle."

Some other commentators went as far as to question whether the pair was the right choice for the renovation job.

"I thought the same thing lol does she have the right design style for the project?" one user shared.

Although, a few were quick to defend the duo and note that they have changed over recent years.

If you want to be the judge yourself, a new episode of the Gaines restoring this piece of Waco history premieres every Friday on HBOMax. For Texans up for a road trip, there are opportunities to tour the completed castle and view it in real life, but spots tend to sell out fast.

Kathleen Turley
3d ago

They don't tip either for any food or whatever they get delivered. Fifty dollar coffee order and not one penny.

Nancy Linkous Lewis
2d ago

They pretty much RUIN everything they flip wish they would move out of Waco and CHIP is GOOFY acts like a clown not very mature you can tell who wears the pants in that family SHE DOES! I CANT STAND THIS COUPLE OR THEIR SHOWS! AND I'M SICK OF UPDATES ON MY PHONE ABOUT THEM

