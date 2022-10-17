ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Wedding Was Held In The Middle Of A Texas Tourist Hub & People Have Mixed Feelings

By Brittany Cristiano
 3 days ago
The San Antonio Riverwalk is a popular destination for Texans looking to tie the knot. Despite the area having multiple ceremony venues along the historic walkway, not everyone is a fan of these celebrations.

A recent TikTok video created by user @livlivlivofficial calls out the wedding parties held in this iconic place for "annoyingly" blocking busy public spaces like sidewalks. The social media post has over 230,000 views and an outpour of so many mixed feelings regarding the situation.

In the clip posted on Sunday, you can see a bride about to walk across a bridge to the historic Arneson River Theatre in San Antonio, TX. According to the irritated TikToker, they made every passerby stop walking along the public path until the couple made it to the altar.

you know it’s real bc i blurred them #annoyed #seriously #publicwedding #outdoorwedding #ihateithere#thisisannoying

"Everyone was kind enough to wait (including me) But I found the amount of entitlement baffling," the user continued in the comment section of the previously mentioned video. "It was in a very busy public area with tiny sidewalk."

However, the riverside amphitheater they are seen standing at at the end of the clip is a legitimate setting that couples can rent for wedding ceremonies, starting at $250 for an hour and $50 for every hour following. In fact, the space holds a few other famous public events like the Fiesta Noche del Rio.

The comment section is full of locals and other users with an array of opinions on the public ceremonies held along the iconic attraction.

A few do agree with the creator's feelings.

"Downtown SA is the worse place to try to have a wedding in a public area…" one user commented. "I’ve seen this happen and it just won’t go as planned."

However, there are many people who are expressing their support for these types weddings.

Many of them are native to the area and enjoy the tradition of public ceremonies that have taken place in the Texas city for some time now.

Narcity reached out to the La Villita Historic Village for a comment regarding the controversy, and we will update this article when we receive a response.

Comments / 11

Roselyn Hirsh
3d ago

Oh poor you😢 How awful to have to join in celebrating the love of two others. You actually had to wait…??? WTF? You should prosecute the City. How dare they allow a celebration of love in the beautiful City of San Antonio.

Reply
6
#SayItLoud
2d ago

I’ve seen tons of weddings around downtown in public places! In my opinion there are too many homeless and addicts roaming around to do something like that. But for those that don’t mind… I don’t see the problem

Reply
2
Mike Mendiola
3d ago

These LOSERS complaing, are just upset it was a Heterosexual, NORMAL marriage!😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

Reply
6
 

