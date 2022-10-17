Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Spook Walk on Oct. 26. Come dressed in your best costume to walk the River Trail. Meet under the NOS flag near the tennis courts at Southside Park. The event includes a costume contest, and winners will receive some NOS gear to use on their next walk or hike. The walk starts at 2 p.m. and hot chocolate will be provided for all participants.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek sign damage totaled nearly $20,000
ELKO – A Spring Creek man suspected of causing nearly $20,000 damage to 78 stop signs and street signs was booked on only three counts of defacing property totaling $1,000 bail. Aaron B. Denison, 50, told investigators he was recently employed by the Spring Creek Association and “had a...
Elko Daily Free Press
35th annual Nevada Day Parade names grand marshal
ELKO – The grand marshal of the 35th annual Nevada Day Parade will be Joe Doucette, parade organizers announced this week. Doucette grew up as an “Air Force brat” and lived all over the country as a child but has made Nevada home for the past 40-plus years. He has been married to Mary Doucette for 40 years, and they have lived in Elko for 23 years.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek beats Fernley in 4, falls in 3 to Lady Dust Devils
DAYTON — The second set of volleyball matches between Spring Creek, Dayton and Fernley went much like the first meetings. On Friday, the Lady Spartans beat the Lady Vaqueros for the second time — claiming the season series — sweeping Fernley in three frames. But, Spring Creek...
Elko Daily Free Press
Defendant testifies in Elko murder trial
ELKO – The suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl nearly two years ago took the stand in his own defense and said he did not remember the night of the incident. Justin Mullis, 26, testified Wednesday, with both sides resting their cases before the weekend. Charged...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Indians sweep Dayton, fall short against Fernley
FERNLEY — The Elko volleyball team had an up-and-down weekend, starting its road trip with a sweep of a top-notch team but dropping a five-set battle in the finale. On Friday, the Lady Indians not only swept Dayton — the No. 1 ranked 3A team in the state — they also claimed the season series.
Elko Daily Free Press
GBC's Agatha Christie production canceled
ELKO — Due to circumstances beyond the control of Great Basin College, the GBC production of “Murder on the Orient Express” has been canceled. However, Director John Patrick Rice said the production will be recorded as a radio play and will be broadcast later this month. The recording will also be available on the GBC Theatre YouTube channel.
Elko Daily Free Press
Two women accused of conspiracy to steal jewelry
ELKO – One of two women charged in an elaborate jewelry theft scheme has been arrested. T’Neal Stubbs, 34, of Elko was booked into jail Oct. 15 on a felony warrant for attempted grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Stubbs and Rainey Lang are accused of...
Elko Daily Free Press
School board candidates questioned in final forum
ELKO – A school board candidate forum got off to a rocky start Tuesday when one of the incumbents called out challengers for their protests of Covid restrictions. Four incumbents are facing opponents in the five races following a mass resignation in 2021. Trustee Matt McCarty forfeited traditional introductory remarks in order to list contrasts between the candidates:
Elko Daily Free Press
Mining center plans dual credit programs with ECSD
ELKO – Dual credits for high school students in the Elko County School District through the new Nevada Mining Center of Excellence will start in August of next year, mining industry expert Dr. Sam Spearing told school trustees. “It’s really an exciting time for us all,” said Spearing, who...
Elko Daily Free Press
Theresa C. Shea Paoletti
Theresa Catherine Shea Paoletti, treasure of our family, left this world on October 15, 2022, for the reward she so richly deserved. Born in Jordan Valley, OR, on May 25, 1920, to loving parents Bill and Cynthia Shea. Theresa grew up as a devoted sister to Pat (Camilla), Chris (Dan), and Bill (Mary), each of whom she adored all the days of her life.
Elko Daily Free Press
DNA, psychiatric evidence presented on fourth day of trial
ELKO – Jail phone calls, DNA evidence and psychiatric testimony filled the fourth morning of testimony in the murder trial of Justin Mullis, who is accused killing a 16-year-old girl at a local fast food restaurant nearly two years ago. Mullis, 26, sat in Elko District Court in a...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mary Margaret Gibbs
Our beloved mother, Mary Margaret Gibbs, (92) passed away on October 12, 2022 after a battle with dementia. Mary was in the ranching business with her husband, William B. for 59 years until his death at which time the ranch was turned over to their son, William H. and his wife, Lana. They raised seven children, and she was a strong ally of her husband’s many endeavors. As a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, Mary was a faithful supporter of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Wells, NV.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man sent to prison following heroin, meth bust on I-80
ELKO – An Elko man arrested on charges of trafficking heroin and meth on Interstate 80 has been sentenced to prison. Carl W. Brannon, 42, was driving a Hummer H3 that was pulled over Feb. 15 at the west Elko exit on a tip that it was headed to California “to pick up a large quantity of illicit controlled substances,” according to court records.
Comments / 0