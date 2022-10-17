Our beloved mother, Mary Margaret Gibbs, (92) passed away on October 12, 2022 after a battle with dementia. Mary was in the ranching business with her husband, William B. for 59 years until his death at which time the ranch was turned over to their son, William H. and his wife, Lana. They raised seven children, and she was a strong ally of her husband’s many endeavors. As a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, Mary was a faithful supporter of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Wells, NV.

WELLS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO