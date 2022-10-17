Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Randolph County woman charged with child trafficking
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) De'andranysha Jackson, 25, is charged Wednesday with trafficking a child and endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held at the Randolph County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Jackson’s mother had allegedly contacted Jackson for a ride to a store. Jackson, of Moberly, arrived with...
22-Year-Old Hannibal Man Charged with 1st Degree Assault
There has been another arrest in the ongoing investigation to an assault in Hannibal on October 9, 2022. A 22-year-old Hannibal man has now been charged with 1st degree assault. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release that Todd C. Haynes Jr. (22) of Hannibal had been arrested...
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Dekalb County Sunday
(DEKALB COUNTY, MO) – An Ottumwa, Iowa resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Dekalb County Sunday. At 11:18 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 34-year-old Kelsey L. Bibby who was wanted on an Adair County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
kchi.com
Two Crashes – Three Injured
A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra man arrested on assault charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
kttn.com
Driver and 4 year old injured in crash south of Clark
The Highway Patrol reports two Clark residents sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a Brookfield man one mile south of Clark Wednesday afternoon, October 19th. The driver of a pickup truck, 31-year-old Jennifer Baier, and a four-year-old boy who was a passenger, both of Clark, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 41-year-old Matthew Mauzey of Brookfield.
khqa.com
Woodpile fire outside La Plata spreads to nearby house, destroying it
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters from four departments battled a late-afternoon woodpile fire that spread to a house. It happened at a residence at 12184 Flagpole Avenue, about seven miles west of La Plata. The unoccupied home was owned by Richard and Sharron Burns. Sharron told KTVO at the...
ktvo.com
Flight 5966 crashed on approach to Kirksville airport 18 years ago
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It was 18 years ago, Oct. 19, 2004, that a passenger flight from St. Louis to Kirksville crashed on approach to Kirksville Regional Airport. Both pilots and 11 of the 13 passengers on board the plane were killed. The crash of Corporate Airlines Flight 5966 happened...
Hannibal Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Assault Death
There is yet another murder charge that's been filed in connection with the October 9, 2022 assault that resulted in death in the 100 block of North Main in Hannibal. A Hannibal woman has been charged with murder in the 2nd degree. The Hannibal Police Department in a press release...
ktvo.com
Propane heater likely caused deadly Ottumwa fire, investigators say
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was found dead following a fire caused by a propane heater. Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Ottumwa police officers responded to a residence on South Adella Street for a welfare check on an elderly man. After arriving at the address, the officer...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 17, 2022
Travis J Bloom (40) Mendon Il for FTA Fireworks at 521 Vermont Lodged 123. Chase M Meyer, 34, 607 Payson Ave, Malicious Mischief at 601 Payson Ave. NTA 122. Melannie R Covey, 51, 4330 Bunker Dr, reports her 2020 Toyota was either struck at 6210 Broadway St or 5211 Broadway St on 10/07/2022. 122.
Pen City Current
Landlord says he's suing city for harassment
FORT MADISON - A property owner in Fort Madison has all but threatened to sue the city over code harrasment. Happyland Properties LLC owner Sean Rogers, out of West Burlington, said he's had enough of the city getting in the way of his property development. Rogers said he's been building...
Tractor Supply Company receives FTC clearance to close Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced it received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply Company will acquire a net 81 stores and divest the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC: Bomgaars Supply, The post Tractor Supply Company receives FTC clearance to close Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Bradley Michael Dettmers, 56, Fort Madison
Bradley Michael Dettmers, 58, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Danville Care Center in Danville, IA. He was born on February 18, 1964 in Fort Madison, IA to W. J. “Dub” & Janava C. Dettmers Hull. Prior to his accident, he was a construction worker and painter. He married Becky J. Eid on October 5, 1984 in Fort Madison, IA. He was an Iowa Hawkeye & Chicago Bears fan, but his greatest joy in life were his grandchildren.
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
