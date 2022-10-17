Bradley Michael Dettmers, 58, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Danville Care Center in Danville, IA. He was born on February 18, 1964 in Fort Madison, IA to W. J. “Dub” & Janava C. Dettmers Hull. Prior to his accident, he was a construction worker and painter. He married Becky J. Eid on October 5, 1984 in Fort Madison, IA. He was an Iowa Hawkeye & Chicago Bears fan, but his greatest joy in life were his grandchildren.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO