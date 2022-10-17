ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Top CDC scientist said data did not support border expulsions

By Camilo Montoya-Galvez
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9K5O_0icgjLYh00

The U.S. government's top public health expert on migration told Congress he refused to approve a policy allowing mass expulsions at the U.S.-Mexico border because he believed the measure, enacted by President Donald Trump and retained by President Joe Biden, unfairly stigmatized migrants as spreaders of COVID-19.

During an interview in May with the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Dr. Marty Cetron called the policy, known as Title 42 , a "wholesale border closure" that suspended the rights of migrants and "risked the misuse of a public health authority," according to a transcript .

"I was concerned that there may be a motivation that was beyond the specific public health agenda," Cetron said during the closed-door interview, which has not been previously reported.

For over two decades, Cetron has been the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Division of Global Migration and Quarantine , which is charged with preventing communicable diseases from entering the U.S., including by overseeing the screening of immigrants, refugees and travelers.

Trump administration aides, including senior adviser Stephen Miller — not the CDC's public health experts — were involved in the effort to invoke Title 42, a late 19th century public health law that had only been used once before in U.S. history, Cetron said. Former senior CDC officials previously described Miller's role in pushing for the expulsions. (Before the coronavirus pandemic, Title 42 was last used in 1929 to stop ships from bringing passengers from the Philippines and China to U.S. ports during a meningitis outbreak.)

"It did not originate from CDC," Cetron told congressional investigators, saying he "refused" to sign an order to invoke Title 42 after his team did not find sufficient public health evidence to justify the move. "We could not substantiate that the threat was, quote/unquote, being addressed by this," he added.

When Cetron learned the Trump administration would invoke Title 42 to expel migrants and asylum-seekers en masse, he told then-CDC Direct Robert Redfield he wanted to be "excused" from the policy. On March 20, 2020, Redfield signed the order greenlighting the border expulsions, which continue to this day.

For more than two years, U.S. authorities along the southern border have used Title 42 to quickly expel migrants over 2.2 million times without considering their asylum claims, which is required under U.S. and international refugee law, according to government figures .

Venezuelan migrants cross the Rio Bravo to surrender to the American authorities on October 13. Christian Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In his May interview, Cetron said there were alternative measures to Title 42, such quarantines, masking and testing, to mitigate coronavirus concerns along the border. He said using Title 42 could create stigma, citing previous pandemics during which specific groups were scapegoated without "evidence that supports that."

An "epidemic of disease," Cetron said "can be followed by an epidemic — an inappropriate epidemic of stigma and misrepresentation of where the problem is."

CBS News and other outlets reported in 2020 that Trump officials pressured the CDC to invoke Title 42, bypassing agency experts. Late last year, Anne Schuchat, who was the second-highest ranking CDC official, told congressional investigators Title 42 wasn't backed by the "bulk of the evidence."

Cetron's internal opposition to Title 42 undermines the CDC's public defense of the policy, which both the Trump and Biden administrations have defended as a pandemic tool designed to curb COVID-19 outbreaks in border facilities.

But beyond his concerns about a shoddy public health rationale and the stigma he worried migrants would suffer, Cetron feared that the use of Title 42 could undermine public health, saying it risked "[l]eaving unaccompanied minor children in camps at the mercy of many other both diseases and other consequential health risks."

Cetron's congressional interview reinforces the idea that the Trump administration used the pandemic for political ends — to slow the flow of migrants across the southern border. But it also raises questions about politics influencing public health decisions under Mr. Biden, who allowed the policy to continue, after pledging to "listen to the science" to fight COVID-19.

Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokesperson, said the agency would "not be commenting" on Cetron's statements or on whether the Biden administration considered his views on Title 42 as it continued to enforce the policy for over a year. Nordlund said Cetron was currently serving as a senior CDC adviser, but that he planned to retire "soon." She said a new Division of Global Migration and Quarantine leader was "being recruited."

While the administration defended its use as necessary to protect public health, Biden officials privately viewed Title 42 as a key immigration control to deal with record migrant arrivals and fend off GOP attacks over a chaotic border, Biden appointees told CBS News .

"You have this very blunt tool like Title 42. It's very, very blunt, but you don't have great options otherwise," a Biden immigration policy appointee said, requesting anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPq5p_0icgjLYh00
Migrants board a US Border Patrol van after crossing into the US from Mexico through a gap in the border wall between Algodones, Mexico, and Yuma, Arizona, on May 16, 2022. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

In May, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, who had issued an order in August 2021 defending Title 42, said the border measure was no longer needed because of improving pandemic conditions, including increased vaccination rates in the U.S. and in migrants' home countries.

However, Republican-led states convinced a federal judge in Louisiana to block Title 42's termination, forcing officials to continue the expulsions. Under Mr. Biden, border officials have exempted several groups from Title 42, including unaccompanied children, Ukrainian refugees and some vulnerable asylum-seekers.

But the Biden administration has continued to carry out tens of thousands of expulsions monthly, and recently expanded Title 42 to start expelling Venezulean asylum-seekers under an agreement with Mexico, which previously only accepted the return of its citizens and Central American migrants.

Lee Gelernt, an American Civil Liberties Union Lawyer who's asking a federal court to invalide Title 42, said the U.S. government could've implemented "less restrictive" coronavirus mitigation steps, "without the need for the extraordinary step of expelling asylum-seekers to grave danger."

"We have always believed that Title 42 was not about public health but a pretext to close the border to desperate asylum seekers," Gelernt told CBS News.

Two former senior CDC officials confirmed Cetron's opposition to Title 42, noting the original order authorizing the migrant expulsions was written by a lawyer at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

"They were not comfortable with having any part of it," a former senior CDC official told CBS News, referring to Cetron and his team. "We knew the [Trump] administration and Stephen Miller, especifically, had wanted to do this from day one."

During the pandemic, multiple HHS lawyers were tasked by the Trump administration with drafting several CDC-related public health orders, including the use of Title 42, according to a former Trump administration official who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The source said the order also underwent an inter-agency review process.

On March 20, 2020, an HHS lawyer alerted Miller and other Trump administration immigration officials that the CDC was ready to publish the Title 42 order, according to internal emails obtained by American Oversight, a watchdog group. One by one, officials from the White House and the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security thanked the HHS lawyer for his "yeoman's work."

"Agreed," Miller replied to the group, the emails show.

Comments / 3

Rob G
3d ago

When you have domestic livestock and they are fenced then just let them mix with animals not from that herd there is a high possibility of transmission of any issues in both directions. Not to compare people with that , but same concept. People coming up through Mexico who have little or no health plans, immunizations, diseases like Tuberculosis for example due to a lack of medicines or treatments tend to run rampant. Given the transmission potential of unknown problems by the drug mules, sex trafficking, illegal migrants...Why would any responsible leader not limit activities that place the American public at risk???🤔🤔🤔CDC has lost their reputation a long time ago with me. Do your research. Come to your own concluding with facts... they don't tell you everything. They often get in on the profits of certain products, thus they can influence outcomes which financially benefit their affiliates...👀👀👈🏼👈🏿👈🏽🦨🦨🦨

Reply(1)
3
Related
CBS Sacramento

An 'unprecedented' rise in respiratory viruses in children is overwhelming some hospitals

A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals. In particular, hospitals are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. Cases are rising in multiple US regions, with some already nearing seasonal peak levels, according to the latest real-time surveillance data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Sacramento

California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise

Take a summertime drive on Interstate 5 through the heart of the Golden State and it is nearly impossible to miss the truckloads of tomatoes being hauled straight from harvest to production.This year, however, fewer tomatoes were grown as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers who saw their margins sliced and diced. While the cost of growing tomatoes continues to rise, it's ultimately hitting consumers in the wallet as well.Typically beginning in July and stretching into October, farmers in California are busy picking tomatoes -- big machines scooping up the fruits and freeing them from most of its vines before quickly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, ground zero for midterms

US President Joe Biden touted the rebirth of American infrastructure and manufacturing Thursday in a Pennsylvania trip aimed at boosting Senate hopeful John Fetterman, whose closely watched race could be key to avoiding a Democratic wipeout in the midterm elections. The speech aimed to buoy Democrats in the final run-up to the midterms in three weeks, with Fetterman in one of the key races to holding the Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Candidate hopes to break GOP's California losing streak

In their quest to win back statewide office in deep-blue California, Republicans have set their sights — and money — on controller candidate Lanhee Chen. The race usually attracts little attention compared to other statewide offices, but this year, without an incumbent in the running, contributions to Chen and Democratic candidate Malia Cohen have far outpaced the last election cycle. Chen, a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign, has crafted himself as an independent manager who can bring order to the state’s finances. Cohen, who serves on a state tax board, says her past role leading the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"Unprecedented rise in cholera outbreaks" forces "last-resort decision" on vaccine policy

Geneva — A shortage of cholera vaccines has forced a temporary shift to a one-dose strategy, from the usual two, in campaigns to fight a swelling number of outbreaks, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. The United Nations health agency said the "strained global supply of cholera vaccines" had pushed the International Coordinating Group (ICG), which manages emergency supplies of vaccines, to suspend the two-dose regimen.
CBS Sacramento

Hearing aids finally available over the counter at much lower prices

Starting Monday, consumers will be able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect.Where for decades it cost thousands of dollars to get a device that could be purchased only with a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional, now a new category of over-the-counter aids are selling for hundreds of dollars. Walmart says it will sell a hearing aid for as little as $199.The over-the-counter aids are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss — a market of tens of millions of people,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
110K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy