ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Mayor Gallego Announces New Deputy Director of Communications

Phoenix, Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLLGk_0icgipUW00

Mayor Kate Gallego announced today that Stephanie Barnes has joined her team as Deputy Director of Communications. Stephanie's chief responsibility will be to serve as the Mayor's primary media liaison. She will also oversee social media strategy, draft a variety of written communications on behalf of the Mayor, aid in preparing speeches, as well as a range of other duties. Stephanie will report to Director of Communications Jeanine L'Ecuyer.

Stephanie is no stranger to the City of Phoenix. She most recently worked with the City Manager's Communications Office where she held the role of Senior Public Information Officer for the City Council. Prior to that, Stephanie spent time as a communications officer for the City's Human Services and Neighborhood Services Departments as well as in the Public Affairs Bureau of the Phoenix Police Department.

Aside from the institutional knowledge of the City, Stephanie brings a diverse background in media and marketing to the Mayor's Office. For the first five years of her career, she was an on-camera reporter for local stations from Northern California to Western New York. She also spent time in brand management for an international law firm, developing content strategy and launching a video department.

“Stephanie brings a depth of experience, knowledge, and street smarts that will be immensely helpful as we continue to help the residents of Phoenix understand what their city is doing," said Mayor Kate Gallego. “I'm delighted to have her on my team."

Stephanie is a Phoenix native and is thrilled to be working for the mayor in her hometown!

You may reach Stephanie Barnes at 602-316-0958, stephanie.barnes@phoenix.gov or on Twitter @stephkbarnes.​

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Maricopa County election officials respond to worker harassment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County supervisors say people are harassing staff at the elections office. The Republican chairman of the county board of supervisors Bill Gates voiced the concern with three weeks to go before the election. “If these people really want to be involved in the process, want...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Newsweek

Harassment Claims as Trump-Supported Group in Arizona Filming Ballot Boxes

A group supported by former President Donald Trump is filming ballot boxes in Arizona and other states. A video posted on Twitter by ABC15 reporter Nicole Grigg showed a man and a woman with cameras outside the Maricopa County elections headquarters. Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, is facing off against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a closely watched race for governor.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County election officials try to ease concerns, dispel rumors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County election officials held a press conference Wednesday with updated ballot numbers and to fight misinformation. “We’re running the most transparent election in Maricopa County’s history,” said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Bill Gates. “We’re also protecting our elections workers. We can do both and if the campaigns have an issue, they can contact us. They don’t need to go and send incendiary tweets.” Recently, the FBI released a memo cautioning about threats to election workers. “The FBI continues to prioritize identifying, mitigating, and investigating threats targeting election workers,” the statement read.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa man details double ballot mishap

A Mesa couple was confused after they received multiple ballots at their home to vote in the Nov. 8 election. The Racowskys wanted to make sure their vote counted in this pivotal election, so when they were looking at their names on multiple ballots, they were concerned something was wrong.
MESA, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.

Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way

ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Giles endorses Dems for top 3 offices in state

Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
MESA, AZ
scottsdale.org

Board OKs 2 apartment projects, delays a third

The Scottsdale Design Review Board Oct. 6 recommended City Council’s approval of two projects with a total 380 apartments and delayed action on a third with 281 units. Recommended for approval are the mixed-use Chaparral Commons with 225 apartments and 11,370 square feet of commercial space near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue and The Miller, which would bring 141 apartments near the intersection of E. 6th Avenue and N. Miller Road.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy