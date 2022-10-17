Mayor Gallego Announces New Deputy Director of Communications

Mayor Kate Gallego announced today that Stephanie Barnes has joined her team as Deputy Director of Communications. Stephanie's chief responsibility will be to serve as the Mayor's primary media liaison. She will also oversee social media strategy, draft a variety of written communications on behalf of the Mayor, aid in preparing speeches, as well as a range of other duties. Stephanie will report to Director of Communications Jeanine L'Ecuyer.

Stephanie is no stranger to the City of Phoenix. She most recently worked with the City Manager's Communications Office where she held the role of Senior Public Information Officer for the City Council. Prior to that, Stephanie spent time as a communications officer for the City's Human Services and Neighborhood Services Departments as well as in the Public Affairs Bureau of the Phoenix Police Department.

Aside from the institutional knowledge of the City, Stephanie brings a diverse background in media and marketing to the Mayor's Office. For the first five years of her career, she was an on-camera reporter for local stations from Northern California to Western New York. She also spent time in brand management for an international law firm, developing content strategy and launching a video department.

“Stephanie brings a depth of experience, knowledge, and street smarts that will be immensely helpful as we continue to help the residents of Phoenix understand what their city is doing," said Mayor Kate Gallego. “I'm delighted to have her on my team."

Stephanie is a Phoenix native and is thrilled to be working for the mayor in her hometown!

You may reach Stephanie Barnes at 602-316-0958, stephanie.barnes@phoenix.gov or on Twitter @stephkbarnes.​