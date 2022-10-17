ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Storm slams plans for reunion of final Grandview class in Daytona

The most prominent visitor on the weekend of the 60th class reunion of Seabreeze High School was Hurricane Ian. The class of 1962 was the last class to graduate from the old Seabreeze High before it moved to a new campus. Reunion planners were 1962 classmates Gary Oates and Gene...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Double the Queen, double the fun in Daytona, DeLand

Queen fans can pick between which fake Queen they like best with two tribute bands playing Saturday, Oct. 22. Absolute Queen will play at 5 and 8 p.m. at the Athens Theatre in DeLand and Killer Queen will play at 8 p.m. at Peabody Auditorium. Absolute Queen claims you can...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Free trees are back for Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando

If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

OneDaytona presents an art extravaganza

The OneDaytona Art Festival, in partnership with Gallery500, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1 Daytona Blvd., Daytona Beach. The festival is officially sold out with more than 100 artists and vendors slated onsite. The event is free and open to the public.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Board of Education adopts bathroom, LGBTQ, book policy in blockbuster panel

‘Theater is not helpful in helping us draft better rules.’. The State Board of Education has approved an array of rule changes, including a measure requiring school districts to inform parents of the presence of student bathrooms that are not separated by biological sex at birth. The Board of Education...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Ocean Center shelter site closes in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people displaced by hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach are still working on getting back on their feet. At noon, the county-run Ocean Center shut down its shelter operation, but not without the county offering other places to go. Outside the Ocean Center Monday,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person of interest in Oklahoma deaths makes court appearance in Florida

A Volusia County, Florida judge ordered Joe Kennedy to be held without bond, citing public safety and the investigation in Oklahoma. Kennedy is considered a person of interest in the deaths of four missing men in Oklahoma. He has not been named a suspect or charged with a crime. He was arrested in Florida on unrelated charges after being found in a reportedly stolen truck.
OKLAHOMA STATE

