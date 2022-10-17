Denver College of Nursing has taken a full floor to establish a campus in Houston’s Energy Corridor. The school signed a new lease with Florida-based Accesso for nearly 30,000 square feet on the third floor of Ashford 6, at 1155 Dairy Ashford in the Ashford office complex. The lease starts in December, the Houston Chronicle reports. The school cited Houston’s growing population of residents age 65 and up as the biggest factor in its decision.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO