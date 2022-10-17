ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Ranking Houston’s top 10 home sales in September

Houston’s Memorial and Tanglewood neighborhoods dominated the top ten list of priciest homes sold in Greater Houston in September. The two most expensive homes sold in the Houston metro last month were once owned by two former Bayou City sports legends. The top deal was for the $7.99 million...
HOUSTON, TX
therealdeal.com

Denver Nursing School picks Energy Corridor for Houston campus

Denver College of Nursing has taken a full floor to establish a campus in Houston’s Energy Corridor. The school signed a new lease with Florida-based Accesso for nearly 30,000 square feet on the third floor of Ashford 6, at 1155 Dairy Ashford in the Ashford office complex. The lease starts in December, the Houston Chronicle reports. The school cited Houston’s growing population of residents age 65 and up as the biggest factor in its decision.
HOUSTON, TX
therealdeal.com

Douglas Elliman expanding in Houston with luxury focus

Despite growing headwinds in the housing market, Douglas Elliman is expanding in Houston. The New York City-based brokerage’s newest office is located in River Oaks at 2800 Kirby Drive in the swank Shops at Arrive, a high-end shopping center in one of the city’s most venerable neighborhoods. Needless to say, it will focus on luxury.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy