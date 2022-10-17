UT Health San Antonio is planning even more expansions to its new Multispecialty and Research Hospital campus, which has already cost $470 million. The first addition would be a new Center for Brain Health — a $100 million investment that would take two years to build. The building is set to replace the campus’ surface parking. Should the project materialize, UT Health plans to build a 500-space parking deck for another $20 million.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO