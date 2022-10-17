ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

therealdeal.com

Dallas developer takes on ‘rocky’ San Antonio project

A Dallas developer is betting big on San Antonio’s job market by trying to turn a rock hill into luxury apartments. Genesis Capital Partners, which operates as GenCap, filed plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to build a $48 million multifamily project on a 16-acre lot in Westover Hills.
therealdeal.com

UTHeath San Antonio aims for $300M expansion

UT Health San Antonio is planning even more expansions to its new Multispecialty and Research Hospital campus, which has already cost $470 million. The first addition would be a new Center for Brain Health — a $100 million investment that would take two years to build. The building is set to replace the campus’ surface parking. Should the project materialize, UT Health plans to build a 500-space parking deck for another $20 million.
