Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. A club spokesman said: "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future." Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only...
Ireland advance at T20 World Cup and send West Indies crashing out early
Ireland have beaten West Indies by nine wickets in Hobart to book their place in the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup and send the former champions crashing out. After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the Windies could only post 146 for five, with Brandon King scoring an unbeaten 62. Ireland’s spinners played their part with Gareth Delany taking three for 16 and Sami Singh one for 11 from his two overs. Odean Smith added a rapid 19 late in the innings, but the 147 target always looked modest.
Comments / 0