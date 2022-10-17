ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ronaldo cites 'heat of moment' after left off United squad

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham. The Portugal international responded Thursday after being omitted from United's squad for a match against Chelsea on Saturday and made to train away from the first team.
LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was taunted by Fulham fans after his team’s 3-0 loss in the Premier League on Thursday. “Sacked in the morning,” sang sections of the Craven Cottage crowd after strikes from Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as an own goal from Tyrone Mings.
Gerrard's Villa reign ends as Rodgers gives Leicester hope

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard had only just finished telling interviewers he would fight on at Aston Villa when the announcement came. “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement Thursday. “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”
LONDON (AP) — Steven Gerrard's tenure as Aston Villa manager ended after a 3-0 loss to Fulham on Thursday. Villa said Gerrard "left the club with immediate effect” following the defeat at Craven Cottage.

