Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Ronaldo cites 'heat of moment' after left off United squad
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo suggested the “heat of the moment” got to him when walking out on Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham. The Portugal international responded Thursday after being omitted from United's squad for a match against Chelsea on Saturday and made to train away from the first team.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gerrard under more pressure after Villa loses 3-0 at Fulham
LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was taunted by Fulham fans after his team’s 3-0 loss in the Premier League on Thursday. “Sacked in the morning,” sang sections of the Craven Cottage crowd after strikes from Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as an own goal from Tyrone Mings.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gerrard's Villa reign ends as Rodgers gives Leicester hope
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard had only just finished telling interviewers he would fight on at Aston Villa when the announcement came. “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement Thursday. “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Gerrard out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa
LONDON (AP) — Steven Gerrard's tenure as Aston Villa manager ended after a 3-0 loss to Fulham on Thursday. Villa said Gerrard "left the club with immediate effect” following the defeat at Craven Cottage.
Daria Kasatkina falls in Guadalajara after sealing WTA finals bid
Daria Kasatkina got a big win before taking the court Thursday night at the Guadalajara (Mexico) Open Akron. The seventh-seeded
Comments / 0