North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Letter to the Editor: More to know about Jacobson
Many of us know Mike Jacobson as a successful banker, business leader and family man. But there’s more to know about Mike Jacobson. I worked with Mike for several years, and he definitely knows how to get things done!. He grew up on a family farm and continues to...
1901 W E St, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
Mid-Plains board to discuss signage for NPCC
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider a bid for North Platte Community College signage at Wednesday’s regular meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at McMillen Hall, Room 213, at McCook Community College. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
Prep notebook: Hershey volleyball enters playoffs with 11-match winning streak
HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team heads into the postseason with a just a bit of momentum. Hershey beat Chase County in five sets on Tuesday to take its 11th straight match to close out the regular season schedule. The Panthers improved to 21-5 overall, which is the most victories for the program since 2013.
Space dispute empties shelves as NP Genealogical Society quits library
A once-crammed shelf unit in the North Platte Public Library’s second-floor research area stood bare Tuesday, as it has for nearly two weeks. The opposite wall near the microfilm readers was likewise devoid of the historic 1888 North Platte map and 1963 North Platte Genealogical Society charter that had hung there.
Socking it to them: St. Pat's sophomore wins Big Idea North Platte contest
The thought to put pockets on footwear has landed one St. Pat’s student a nice boost to his future education plans. Porter Connick’s “Cargo Socks” was selected as the winner in the third Big Idea North Platte business pitch competition Wednesday night at Venue 304 in downtown North Platte.
North Platte City Council votes to replace broken library elevator
The North Platte Public Library’s original elevator, broken for nearly a year, will be replaced following Tuesday’s City Council approval of a new one. Council members voted 8-0 to approve the $77,824 low bid by Otis Elevator of Farmington, Connecticut, to replace the elevator between the 1967 library’s first and second floors.
PACs, state GOP take sides in all-Republican races in western Nebraska
Leading Nebraska Republicans and political action committees have stepped up campaign donations in the Nov. 8 general election’s state-level races — all featuring Republicans — that most directly affect western Nebraska. That includes the legislative race in North Platte-centered District 42, where appointed Sen. Mike Jacobson has...
Phi Theta Kappa sponsoring Trash-A-Thon
The Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Mid-Plains Community College is sponsoring a Trash-A-Thon at 8 a.m. Oct. 22. The public is welcome to meet the group at the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful will provide vests, bags, gloves and picking tools.
High school students get hands-on with ag science at Extension center
Students from across west-central Nebraska converged on the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center on Tuesday for its Youth Science Field Day. North Platte High School and Ogallala High School participated Tuesday, while the smaller area schools will visit the facility Wednesday for various classes. Randy Saner, extension educator...
Catholic Schools G.R.E.E.N. celebrates 20 years
Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now is the largest single event of the year for the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust, which works year-round to generate about $600,000 for McDaid and St. Patrick schools. The event will celebrate its 20th year Saturday. Over that time it has raised $2 million....
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 20
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 10 min ago.
Episcopal Church offers help with COVID-related issues
The Episcopal Church of Our Savior received $20,000 in ARPA funds for its “Episcopal Extras” program to help with COVID-related issues. The church applied for the grant through the Lincoln County State and Local Recovery Funds program. In addition to the ARPA funds, private donors gave $10,000. One donation of $5,000 came from a private donor through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
