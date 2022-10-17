Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname
Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
ESPN’s Richard Jefferson has interesting theory about Russell Westbrook
Richard Jefferson thinks he can see right through Russell Westbrook’s ruse. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook made a noteworthy comment after a blowout defeat to the Golden State Warriors in Tuesday’s season opener. Westbrook started in Tuesday’s game but was surprisingly brought off the bench for Friday’s preseason finale against Sacramento. The former MVP played just five minutes before exiting with a hamstring injury.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Nia Long effectively scrubs Ime Udoka from her Instagram page
Nia Long has taken steps to distance herself from her former longtime boyfriend/fiance Ime Udoka. Long has effectively scrubbed Udoka from her Instagram page. A look at her profile shows only one post involving the NBA coach. The post was from May and congratulated Udoka for reaching the NBA Finals in his first season on the job.
How Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz’s incredible season opening first half
The Utah Jazz led the Denver Nuggets by 22 after the first half at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City
Ice Cube accuses NBA, ESPN of trying to destroy his league
Ice Cube is going after Adam Silver this time instead of Jerry Heller. Retired former NBA swingman Stephen Jackson took to social media recently with a message of support for the rapper and businessman Ice Cube. Jackson, who is now a head coach in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, also called on fans to come and attend BIG3 games.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets will square off in a season-opening NBA matchup on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pelicans-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
After a summer of chaos, the Brooklyn Nets LOSE their home opener 130-108 to New Orleans Pelicans as Zion Williamson upstages Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets lost their season opening game at home 130-108 after being easily out played by the New Orleans. Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, to show that he was feeling no ill effects of the broken foot that cost him all of last season.
Report reveals Lakers’ plans on trade market
Despite recently suffering their 50th loss in just one year’s time, the Los Angeles Lakers are willing to stay patient. Appearing this week on “NBA Countdown,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski spoke on the Lakers’ approach to the trade market as the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off.
Stephen A. Smith getting interesting new NBA gig at ESPN
Anybody craving more of Stephen A. Smith is officially in luck. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reports Thursday that Peyton Manning’s company will enlist the ESPN personality Smith (plus guests) to call a total of four NBA games this year on alternate telecasts that will air on ESPN2. Jackson notes that traditional telecasts of those four NBA games will still run on ESPN.
Suns coach explains controversial Chris Paul decision
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
FOX Sports
Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray paid immediate dividends for Atlanta at both ends of the court, scoring 20 points and picking off five steals to lead the Hawks past the pesky Houston Rockets 117-107 in the season opener Wednesday night. Murray, an All-Star guard acquired from San Antonio in...
Why Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña makes heart sign after big plays
The Houston shortstop's postgame comments Wednesday will only make fans love him more.
Texans Trade? Trio of Houston Linebackers Could Be Available at Deadline
As the league gets closer to the trade deadline, could the Houston Texans move on from several veterans as they continue their youth movement?
This Jazz-Mavs Trade Features Collin Sexton
In the NBA, there’s nothing worse than injuries. They have a negative impact in a number of ways. Firstly, and most importantly, players get hurt. Secondly, they impact the outcome of games and seasons. Finally, they impact how we evaluate players as well. When a player gets hurt, we...
Sophomore Challenges Awaits Rockets Jalen Green
As the focal point of the Houston Rockets offense, assistant coach John Lucas II believes there will be new challenges for Jalen Green ahead of his sophomore season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has bizarre viral moment with brother Thanasis
Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are giving a new meaning to brotherly love. The two brothers, who are teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks, went viral for a very strange moment prior to Thursday’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. As Giannis was about to take the floor, TV cameras caught Thanasis preparing his brother by [checks notes] digging into Giannis’ nose to make sure that it was clean.
LeBron James made interesting admission after Lakers’ season-opening loss
The Los Angeles Lakers are picking up right where they left off last season, and LeBron James is not candy-coating things. The Lakers fell in Tuesday night’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors by the final of 123-109. They trailed by as many as 27 at one point and shot just 10-for-40 (25 percent) from deep as a team.
