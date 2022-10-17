Read full article on original website
Big NC voter turnout encouraged by both sides of the aisle as early voting starts up
It's the first day of one-stop early voting in North Carolina and with N.C. voters possibly determining which party controls the U.S. Senate, both parties are encouraging voters to head to the polls.
Early voting polls are open; here's where to cast a ballot in your county
Here's where to vote early in Durham, Wake and Cumberland counties.
Early voting | You can register and vote at one-stop early voting in North Carolina
Voters can same-day register at any one-stop early voting site in their county from Thursday, October 20 to Saturday, November 5.
13newsnow.com
Republican Sandy Smith, Democrat Don Davis compete for House seat in North Carolina's 1st District
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — There are just 19 days to go until the midterm elections, which will determine which party controls Congress. One key local race involves an open seat in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. Since 2004, Democrat G.K. Butterfield has represented NC-01, which includes 19 counties in...
nsjonline.com
Democrat-tied group’s network of hyper-partisan local news sites includes three in NC
RALEIGH — A recent report by Axios has identified a network of 51 websites masquerading as local news sites that trace back to a Democrat-tied group. Three of the 51 are operating in North Carolina. These types of outlets are similar to the hyper-partisan sites masquerading as journalism housed...
Step By Step: How To Vote Absentee By-Mail In North Carolina
Are you voting absentee by-mail for the first time? Do you have questions about how to do it and want to make sure you do it right so your ballot is accepted? Follow this step-by-step guide. First, collect your absentee ballot. (Want to know how to request one? Do that...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Independent candidates seek voice in New York race for governor
For Libertarian Larry Sharpe, voters in New York are facing a relatively paltry political marketplace. "They want to make sure this is Coke and Pepsi deciding which soda goes in the grocery store," Sharpe said. Sharpe has been denied a spot on the ballot this year after his party, along...
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina’s aging population and the future
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
carolinajournal.com
On Cheri Beasley, brother of slain state trooper gets his say
“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election
ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams's bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website...
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
spectrumlocalnews.com
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they...
carolinajournal.com
Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana
Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
publicradioeast.org
Survey on NC’s school performance grades draws strong response, call for change
A recent statewide survey about how North Carolina public school performance is graded drew more than 26,000 participants, most of whom said that the current A-F grading system needs to be revised to give more weight to student growth and to include more non-academic criteria. The online survey, conducted during...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Good-government group questions emergency powers for New York governor
A government watchdog organization in New York is questioning the power of the governor to use broad executive authority under declared emergencies and in a new report warned against the potential for abuse. Reinvent Albany's report pointed to the 10 separate states of emergency now in effect that can allow...
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
South Carolina food processor to build NC facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85...
jocoreport.com
Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest
RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
